HELLENiQ ENERGY delivered record sales volumes in the Refining business of 4.3Mt and a strong year-on-year and sequential improvement in Refining adjusted EBITDA to €264m in Q3. Realised refining margins improved to $17.2/bbl, from $13.8/bbl in Q225, and up from $10.9/bbl during Q324. Q325 group adjusted EBITDA doubled year-on-year to €365m, driven by improved uptime post the Elefsina turnaround, the stronger refining margins and robust international sales. The Marketing business reported record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of €68m, supported by volume growth in both domestic and regional markets, continued network footprint optimisation and improved operational efficiency. This was also the first quarter of full consolidation of Enerwave (formerly ELPEDISON). Group adjusted net income reached €186m and an interim dividend of €0.20 per share was declared.

