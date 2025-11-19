A Canadian research team has developed a framework for local urban agriculture production, with the produce harvested distributed by electric vehicles powered by sidewalk-integrated photovoltaics. The PV-powered transportation system was calculated to have a payback time of 2.8 years.Researchers at Montreal's Concordia University have explored the viability of a solar-powered green transportation system within the context of a 15-minute city. The research paper "Adapting the 15-Minute City to North America: A Framework for Neighborhood Clusters with Urban Agriculture and Green Mobility," available ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...