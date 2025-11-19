Cohesive to aid in enabling a next generation, full-lifecycle asset management solution for the UK Armed Forces

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, will play a central role in the delivery of a groundbreaking asset management platform that will transform how the UK Armed Forces manages and maintains its defence equipment. Cohesive will lead the functional design of the management platform and its technical configuration.

The UK's Defence Equipment Engineering Asset Management Systems (DEEAMS) programme will replace 17 existing, fragmented applications with one, artificial intelligence (AI) driven, streamlined platform centred on IBM's Maximo Application Suite (MAS). Designed to improve operational efficiency and the speed and quality of military decision making, DEEAMS will provide over 65,000 users with real-time information to predict maintenance needs, check stock availability, and improve engineering planning.

Cohesive, a strategic IBM partner, will provide its proprietary Data Replicator (CDR) solution to enable the data synchronisation required for the scale and complexity of the DEEAMS programme. The CDR, which enables organisations to distribute data from existing enterprise databases to remote offices and mobile workers, has previously been deployed to improve data processing and sharing in outlying regions for organisations including the British Antarctic Survey.

Colin Ellam, CEO, Cohesive, said: "Cohesive is honoured to have been selected by IBM to support the innovative DEEAMS programme. Working alongside our ecosystem partners, we will deliver a solution that empowers real-time decision-making and ensures the UK Armed Forces remain mission-ready and resilient in an increasingly complex operational environment."

The landmark programme, which forms part of wider efforts to modernise the military's capabilities, has been designed to ensure the Armed Forces have "the right equipment in the right place at the right time," according to the Ministry of Defence. The programme is expected to generate more than £1 billion in benefits through savings on support and IT costs and enable the UK's Armed Forces to readily adopt new technologies in the future.

About Cohesive

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, is a leading global solutions provider and systems integrator specializing in IBM Maximo and Planon. We empower asset-intensive organizations to maximize return on investment by increasing operational efficiency, extending asset life, and reducing risk. Our expertise also helps streamline real estate and facility management, enhancing smart building integration and operational performance.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 700 successful implementations, Cohesive delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services including consulting, implementation, hosting, and support. Our global team, spanning 22 locations, is backed by a deep bench of industry specialists in energy production and distribution, facilities management, transportation, mining, and manufacturing. Learn more at www.cohesivesolutions.com

© 2025 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley Systems, Cohesive, and the Cohesive logo are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119317399/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Media@Cohesivesolutions.com