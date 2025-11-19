Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions,today announced the SADA-10, a compact Solar Array Drive Assembly (SADA) engineered to deliver precise, reliable solar array positioning for Low and Medium Earth Orbit missions. Designed with the latest technology for New Space and leveraging Frontgrade learnings from heritage systems, the SADA-10 combines flight-proven reliability with optimized size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) to give customers greater efficiency and mission assurance in a smaller footprint.

The SADA-10's hybrid stepper motor and harmonic gear drive provide high torque output, zero backlash, and accuracy of 0.015°, ensuring precise solar tracking and maximum power generation in orbit. Dual potentiometers enable redundant position sensing for reliable performance, while the circuit design ensures efficient power and data transfer with minimal power draw, reducing system complexity and improving spacecraft power budgets.

Available as an off-the-shelf standard product, the SADA-10 is a Twist Cap variant capable of +/- 1820 rotation. Future designs are planned that can be configured with a slip ring supporting continuous 360° rotation and power levels up to120 volts. This adaptability gives spacecraft designers greater architectural flexibility and a faster, lower-risk path to integration across mission types.

Weighing just 3.0kg, SADA-10 delivers over 19 Nm of output torque and operates efficiently between -30°C and +65°C, offering robust mechanical performance and long-term durability. Its integrated electromechanical design minimizes component count and wiring, helping customers save mass, reduce cost, and extend mission life.

"The SADA-10 brings together precision, efficiency, and reliability in a compact package that's ready for today's dynamic mission needs," said Lorne Graves, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. "It empowers our customers to capture more power, streamline integration, and enhance spacecraft performance, all with proven, flight-qualified technology."

Built on innovative architecture, and SWaP-C efficiency, Frontgrade's SADA-10 sets a new standard for solar array drive performance in modern space missions. Learn more about the SADA-10.

Frontgrade Technologies builds mission-critical electronics and electromechanical products for space, aerospace, and defense. With over 60 years of space flight heritage, the portfolio includes high-reliability components, subsystems, and assemblies engineered for performance and built for speed. Proven in operation, these technologies support complex missions across air, land, sea, space, and cyber, and perform reliably in the world's most demanding environments. From RF and microwave technologies to motion control, power, and processing, Frontgrade delivers the innovation, precision, and execution today's missions demand. Learn more at www.frontgrade.com

