The Company welcomes Carolyn Loder to its Board of Directors. Ms. Loder brings decades of leadership in mineral rights, permitting, and stakeholder engagement, having served in senior roles across both private and public sectors. Her expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and building consensus among diverse interest groups will be instrumental as American Tungsten scales its operations. Ms. Loder currently serves as a Director for Integra Resources (NYSE: ITRG) and K2 Gold (TSXV: KTO), and is a Board Advisor to Kodiak Copper. In 2023, she became the first living woman-and first woman in more than a century-to be inducted into the U.S. National Mining Hall of Fame.

As a key member of American Tungsten's management team, Mr. Austin Zinsser will step down from the Board of Directors, and will be focusing all of his efforts on his continuing role as Vice President of Exploration.

The Company has appointed Michael Zehr as a Strategic Advisor. With a distinguished background in government affairs, critical minerals policy, and capital markets, Mr. Zehr will support the Company's engagement with U.S. federal and state agencies as tungsten continues to gain recognition as a critical mineral essential to national security and industrial resilience. His expertise will be instrumental in advancing American Tungsten's permitting, funding, and strategic positioning initiatives within the evolving geopolitical landscape.

The Board of American Tungsten has approved the appointment of a new independent auditor, Davidson & Company LLP, registered with both the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). This change reflects the Company's commitment to enhance financial governance and regulatory compliance, and will help position American Tungsten for its planned uplisting to a senior U.S. exchange. The new auditor brings deep experience in cross-border reporting and public company audit standards, aligning with the Company's growth trajectory and institutional readiness.

The Company also announces that Murray Nye will be stepping down from the role of President and will move to Advisor. The Board and Management at American Tungsten Corp would like to extend their sincere gratitude for Mr. Nye's leadership and contribution to the Company, and look forward to his guidance as we progress.

"The addition of Carolyn Loder to our Board of Directors, alongside other recent appointments, reinforces American Tungsten's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team," stated Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. "These appointments strengthen our strategic capabilities as we advance the IMA Mine Project in Idaho and accelerate our mission to establish American Tungsten as a premier North American source of critical minerals."

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

