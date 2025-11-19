Flipdish Launches AI Phone Agent to Ensure Every Call Becomes an Order

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flipdish, the leader in applied AI for hospitality, has launched Flipdish AI Phone Agent, a breakthrough conversational AI system built on its all-in-one platform, ensuring restaurants never miss a call or an order. The launch marks a major step in Flipdish's mission to embed AI across every customer touchpoint, helping restaurants deliver faster service, consistent experiences, and higher revenue with less effort.

Announced by CEO Conor McCarthy at Flipdish's flagship event, Dished Live '25 in London, the new AI phone system answers calls instantly, takes accurate orders, recommends smart upsells, accepts secure payments, and sends confirmed orders directly to the restaurant's POS or kitchen printer, all within the Flipdish ecosystem.

"In restaurants everywhere, the phone never stops ringing. But every missed call is an order lost to the competition," said Conor McCarthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Flipdish. "Flipdish AI Phone Agent ensures every call is answered, every order captured, and every customer served perfectly, without adding a single shift to the rota. This isn't just another AI tool. It's the next evolution of the Flipdish platform, combining our deep hospitality expertise with advanced conversational AI to make operations more efficient, and more profitable."

How It Works

Flipdish AI Phone Agent performs like your best team member, only faster, more consistent, and built to drive more revenue with every call.

Answers every call instantly using conversational AI trained on the restaurant's brand voice and menu

using conversational AI trained on the restaurant's brand voice and menu Confirms orders naturally , including modifiers, notes, and delivery details

, including modifiers, notes, and delivery details Suggests sides, drinks, and specials to increase average order value

to increase average order value Takes secure payment during the call

during the call Sends confirmed orders straight to Flipdish POS or the kitchen printer





No missed calls. No mistakes. No extra staff.

Connected Intelligence Across the Flipdish Platform

Flipdish AI Phone Agent connects seamlessly within the wider Flipdish ecosystem, uniting online ordering, POS, loyalty, and marketing tools under one AI platform.

For multi-site operators, this means consistent tone of voice, menu accuracy, and brand standards across every customer interaction, whether it happens online, in-app, in-store, and now, over the phone. Each order captured through the AI Phone Agent automatically flows into the Flipdish platform, feeding insights that drive smarter operations, targeted marketing, and loyalty engagement.

Driving Loyalty and Personalised Engagement

Every phone order now contributes directly to a restaurant's Flipdish loyalty programme, ensuring customers earn rewards no matter how they order. The AI recognises returning guests, understands their loyalty status, and can suggest tailored offers that encourage repeat visits, turning first-time callers into long-term fans.

Availability

Flipdish AI Phone Agent is available now for restaurant and takeaway operators in the UK, Ireland, and select international markets. It is fully compatible with Flipdish POS, kitchen printers, and loyalty systems.

"This launch shows how AI can be truly transformative when it's built into a platform that already runs a restaurant's operations," added McCarthy. "We're not adding complexity, we're removing it, by letting AI handle the repetitive work so people can focus on great hospitality."

??To learn more or request a demo, visit: flipdish.com/ai-phone-agent

About Flipdish

Flipdish helps hospitality businesses flippin' thrive with AI technology that drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty. Its all-in-one platform powers online ordering, point of sale, digital kiosks, websites, apps, loyalty programmes, and marketing tools, plus behind-the-scenes essentials like menu management, staff scheduling, and kitchen display systems.

A European tech unicorn and leader in AI for hospitality, Flipdish helps thousands of restaurants, takeaways, and hospitality groups worldwide grow revenue, simplify operations, and strengthen customer loyalty with world-class technology and support.

