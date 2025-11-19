Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Award-winning Utah- and Nashville-based digital marketing agency, Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative, has officially launched its new AI SEO services as an add-on to its traditional SEO program, designed to help businesses nationwide improve visibility and performance across large language models (LLMs).

Since their release to the consumer public starting in fall 2022, large language models have become an increasingly important part of search. These technologies are changing how people search for brands and products and how search results are generated.

This shift has led to a new form of search optimization, known by terms such as AI Search Engine Optimization (AI SEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), or LLM Optimization (LLMO).

As a result, Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative positions itself as a trusted AI SEO agency helping businesses adapt to changes in search driven by large language models.

The company's AI SEO work focuses on:

Researching AI user behavior, analyzing brand visibility across LLMs, and aligning efforts with existing SEO programs. Industry Context: Assessing where AI optimization matters most and tailoring strategies by sector.

Assessing where AI optimization matters most and tailoring strategies by sector. AI Traffic Analysis: Distinguishing between user-driven visits and bot activity to understand the value of different AI-driven traffic.

Distinguishing between user-driven visits and bot activity to understand the value of different AI-driven traffic. Staying Current: Monitoring AI search trends and adjusting strategies to maintain visibility across traditional and AI-driven search.

"AI is reshaping the ways in which users search for products and services, and understanding how large language models interpret queries is becoming essential for any business with an online presence," said Ridge Anderson, Co-Founder of Rock Salt Marketing.

"Our approach is to study the technology and its impact on different industries so companies can make informed decisions about integrating AI SEO alongside traditional search strategies."

To learn how AI search can support your business goals, visit Rock Salt Marketing's AI SEO services page for details.

The company's teams are based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nashville, Tennessee, and serve clients across the entire United States.

About Rock Salt Marketing

Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative is a top-tier digital marketing agency that offers high quality quality web design, SEO, and paid media services. Rock Salt was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023 by seasoned digital marketing experts who wanted to break the cycle of marketing agencies overcharging and underdelivering. With everything the Rock Salt Marketing team does, quality, results, and client satisfaction are the highest priority. In 2025, Rock Salt Marketing opened operations in Nashville, TN, to extend its award-winning services and values to a greater number of businesses.

