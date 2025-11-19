LDR Capital Management Announces Merger of the Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fund into the LDR Real Estate Value Opportunity Fund

Transaction Increases Managed Assets and Lowers Fund Expenses for Shareholders

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / LDR Capital Management, an investment advisory firm specializing in REIT and real estate-related securities, today announced the successful completion of the merger of the Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fund into the LDR Real Estate Value Opportunity Fund. Financial terms of the merger between the two privately-held funds were not disclosed.

Since inception in 2014, the Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fund has provided diversified real estate exposure through a hedged, long-biased strategy focused on total return, income generation, and inflation protection.

"We are truly excited about the opportunities this merger creates for shareholders," said Lawrence D. Raiman, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer of LDR Capital Management. "The combination of increased assets under management, lower Fund expenses, and significant tax efficiencies positions the Fund for future growth and attractive potential total returns (please see details in the prospectus at www.ldrcapitalmgmt.com/mutual-funds/ ). This marks our second transaction in the past four years, demonstrating our expanded leadership position among investment advisories focused on REIT and real estate-related securities."

Colchester Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Practus LLP served as legal counsel to LDR Capital on the transaction.

About LDR Capital Management

LDR Capital Management (LDR Capital), with offices in New York, NY and Naples, FL, is an investment advisory firm founded in October 2011 by Lawrence D. Raiman. LDR Capital's primary investment objective is to seek attractive risk-adjusted rates of return in the publicly-listed shares of REIT and real estate-related securities market. LDR Capital uses the firm's fundamental skills in REIT investing and real estate expertise to identify opportunities that provide attractive investments and long-term value creation. LDR Capital investment team members began working together in 2006 and have now expanded to an aggregate of more than 140 years of combined experience analyzing and investing in various segments of the REIT capital stack.

LDR Capital provides discretionary investment advisory services to high net worth individual and institutional clients through a variety of investment vehicles and customized investment advisory agreements. For additional information or to speak with an LDR Capital representative, please visit www.ldrcapitalmgmt.com.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer to purchase or sell any security, financial instrument or services, nor does it constitute investment advice. Not all products are available to all investors. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jordan Darrow/Jack Greenberg

Darrow Associates

512-551-9296/512-423-9803

jdarrow@darrowir.com / jgreenberg@darrowir.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call 800-527-9525 or visit the Fund's website at www.ldrcapitalmgmt.com/mutual-funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund concentrates its investments in the real estate industry, including investments in REITs. Specific risks related to these investments as well as other risks with investing in the Fund should be considered. Please refer to the Fund's prospectus for additional information on these risks.

The LDR Real Estate Value Opportunity Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

