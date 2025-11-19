KOSEC - Kodari Securities Pty Ltd: Michael Kodari Leads KOSEC's Global Expansion With New London Office in Canary Wharf, Strengthening International Presence Across Major Capital Markets

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / KOSEC - Kodari Securities has expanded its international footprint with the opening of a new office at 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, marking a significant advancement in the firm's global growth strategy and reinforcing its presence across leading global financial hubs.

Situated among major global banks, sovereign wealth funds, investment firms, and multinational institutions, the Canary Wharf base positions KOSEC in one of Europe's most influential financial districts and strengthens its capability to serve institutional investors, Ultra High Net Worth families and private capital across borders.

A Strategic Entry Into One of the World's Most Influential Markets

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Kodari described the expansion into the United Kingdom as a decisive and future-oriented development for KOSEC's international operations.

"London remains one of the most sophisticated, liquid, and interconnected financial centres in the world," Mr Kodari said.

"Establishing a presence in Canary Wharf allows KOSEC to deepen institutional relationships, access European capital markets directly, and support the increasing global demand for cross-border investment capability."

The London office will expand KOSEC's presence in institutional advisory, wealth management, international research and alternative investment access, and will support clients seeking allocation across European equities, infrastructure, private capital and specialist asset classes.

Expanding a Global Investment Network

Originally founded in Sydney, KOSEC has grown into a globally operating investment advisory and asset management institution known for research-driven frameworks, institutional-grade analysis and a high-touch advisory model.

The new London location joins KOSEC's existing offices in:

Sydney - Global Headquarters

Dubai - Boulevard Plaza Tower, Downtown Dubai

New York - One World Trade Center

Shanghai - One Museum Place

This network connects key investment corridors spanning the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America, enabling KOSEC to serve international investors across multiple markets, regulatory environments and time zones.

London's Role as a Global Financial Powerhouse

With approximately £11 trillion in assets under management, London maintains its position as one of the world's most influential centres for institutional investment, private banking, alternative assets and global capital allocation. Its long-standing infrastructure, regulatory stability and depth of market participation continue to attract both capital and innovation.

KOSEC's decision to establish a permanent base in London reflects this continued relevance and the firm's strategic aim to serve investors who operate across multiple geographies.

"Investors today require advisory partners who understand international markets and can execute globally," Mr Kodari said. "Our expansion ensures KOSEC can support capital with intelligence, access and clarity - wherever opportunity emerges."

Global Leadership Driving Growth

At the helm of KOSEC's international expansion is its Founder and CEO, Michael Kodari, a globally recognised investment strategist and financial thought leader known for his disciplined methodology, forward-looking insight and contribution to global investment discourse.

Widely acknowledged for his influence in wealth management and investment strategy, Mr Kodari has been recognised by CNBC Asia as 'the brightest 21st-century entrepreneur in wealth management.' His work has earned invitations to speak at global finance summits, government-led economic forums and cross-border capital advisory platforms involving sovereign investors, institutional allocators and global policy thinkers.

His career spans advising private capital, family offices, institutional investors and international decision-makers, with a focus on valuation discipline, macroeconomic interpretation and long-term capital strategy. Earlier in his career, he became the youngest investment commentator ever to appear on the Sky Business Channel, establishing his profile as a trusted and respected market voice on a global stage.

Mr Kodari has also led the development of KOSEC's proprietary investment systems and analytical frameworks, including:

The Buffett 2.0 Valuation Methodology, modernising long-term value investment principles

The KOSEC Investment Rating System, used as an institutional framework for assessing listed equities

Phantom X, KOSEC's AI-powered investment intelligence platform designed to analyse markets using machine learning and advanced modelling

"Our objective is to build a world-class institution capable of guiding investors through complexity with precision and foresight," Mr Kodari said.

"London represents not just another location - but a strategic anchor that strengthens KOSEC's global platform and enhances our ability to serve international investors at scale."

Serving Global Investors With Future-Focused Capability

With the London office now operational, KOSEC will expand its advisory capabilities in Europe while developing strategic relationships with leading institutions, asset managers, private capital groups and sovereign funds seeking long-term investment partnerships.

The firm will also scale its research function to include deeper analysis of European markets, emerging sectors and alternative asset categories, areas of growing significance among global allocators and multi-jurisdictional family wealth structures.

A Defining Phase in KOSEC's International Journey

The establishment of KOSEC in the United Kingdom marks a defining phase in the firm's evolution from a domestic advisory group to an increasingly global financial institution.

With operations now spanning multiple continents, KOSEC is positioned to provide investors with access to global markets, strategic insight and a platform aligned to long-term institutional thinking.

KOSEC is a global investment and advisory firm with offices across major international financial hubs. The firm specialises in private wealth advisory, asset management, institutional research and private capital solutions for Ultra High Net Worth individuals, family offices, corporate entities and institutional investors. KOSEC combines proprietary research, global presence and disciplined strategy to help clients navigate complex market environments.

Michael Kodari is a globally recognised investor, entrepreneur and financial strategist whose work spans international markets, institutional advisory and multi-generational wealth leadership. Known for his disciplined philosophy, valuation rigor and technological innovation in investment systems, he has advised global investors, private capital groups and international decision-makers. Renowned as a leader in the evolution of modern wealth management, Mr Kodari continues to shape KOSEC's vision as a global institution advancing next-generation investment capability.

