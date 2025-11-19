Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, after market close.

The Company will host an investor webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Thursday, November 27, 2025, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for the remainder of 2025.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q3 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: https://bit.ly/ICGH_Q3_2025

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events, social media, and digital platforms to drive commerce, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives, and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences at scale on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands, their agency partners, and over 90 professional sports teams in international jurisdictions.

