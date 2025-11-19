Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (the "Company" or "F4") announces that pursuant to shareholder approval the Company has entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of CDN$332,916 of indebtedness through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 3,026,509 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.11 per Settlement Share to certain insiders and creditors of the Company. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Debt Settlement has received acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Debt Settlement will not result in the creation of a new control person. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Debt Settlement.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer following a lineage of discovery success lead by the same team. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totalling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

SOURCE: F4 Uranium Corp.