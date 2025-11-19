Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited: Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, "We are very pleased to see our High Quality and Sustainable Development Strategy continued to deliver. This quarter, we achieved accelerated revenue growth and enhanced profitability, with both adjusted operating profit and adjusted net profit delivering a quarterly turnaround. The convergence of AI and cloud services has brought us tremendous market opportunities. We have not only rapidly advanced the expansion of intelligent computing in public cloud, but also proactively laid out the strategic foundation of in-depth integration of AI and industries in enterprise cloud. Furthermore, our strategic collaboration with Xiaomi-Kingsoft ecosystem continued to soar this quarter, as revenue contribution from the ecosystem surging 83.8% year-on-year to RMB690.8 million. We are excited and optimistic about rapid adoption of AI across our ecosystem and diverse verticals, which will unlock immense AI-enabled growth opportunities ahead of us."

Ms. Yi Li, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, "Our revenue growth accelerated to 31.4% year-over-year, achieving RMB2,478.0 million for the third quarter. Among which, revenue from public cloud services increased significantly by 49.1% year-over-year to RMB1,752.3 million. The gross billing of AI business achieved RMB782.4 million this quarter, representing a year-over-year growth rate around 120%. Our adjusted gross profit was RMB392.6 million, which increased by 27.6% year-over-year and 12.0% quarter-over-quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA profit achieved RMB826.6 million, increased by 345.9% year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.4%, increased by 23.6 percentage points year-over-year, which was mainly due to the improvements in cost and expenses control, as well as non-recurring other income realized in this quarter. Notably, we achieved adjusted operating profit turnaround to reach positive RMB15.4 million, compared with negative RMB140.2 million in the same quarter last year and negative RMB166.4 million last quarter. Adjusted net profit for the first time turned profitable at RMB28.7 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same quarter last year."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB2,478.0 million (US$348.1[1] million), increased by 31.4% year-over-year from RMB1,885.6 million in the same quarter of 2024 and increased by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter from RMB2,349.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the expanded revenue from AI related customers, with AI infrastructure and products keep upgrading.

[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,752.3 million (US$246.1 million), significantly increased by 49.1% from RMB1,175.5 million in the same quarter of 2024 and increased by 7.8% from RMB1,625.3 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth of AI demands, as the AI gross billing reached RMB782.4 million (US$109.9 million), while other public cloud services remained decent growth along with the AI technology boost.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB725.7 million (US$101.9 million), compared with RMB710.0 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB723.9 million last quarter.

Other revenues were nil this quarter.

Cost of revenues was RMB2,097.1 million (US$294.6 million), representing an increase of 32.5% from RMB1,582.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was mainly due to our investment into AI computing resources. IDC costs increased by 15.1% year-over-year from RMB673.8 million to RMB775.7 million (US$109.0 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of racks, which serve the expanding AI business, as well as the basic computing and storage cloud demands brought by AI business. Depreciation and amortization costs increased from RMB297.5 million in the same quarter of 2024 to RMB649.7 million (US$91.3 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation of newly acquired and leased servers, and network equipment which were mainly allocated to AI business. Solution development and services costs increased by 19.4% year-over-year from RMB499.0 million in the same quarter of 2024 to RMB595.9 million (US$83.7 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the solution personnel expansion. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) and RMB70.6 million (US$9.9 million) this quarter.

Gross profit was RMB380.9 million (US$53.5 million), representing an increase of 25.6% from RMB303.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of our revenue scale, especially the intelligent computing services. Gross margin was 15.4%, compared with 16.1% in the same period in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the higher cost of servers along with the expansion of AI business, as we balanced the procurement way of both self-procurement and leasing. Non-GAAP gross profit[2] was RMB392.6 million (US$55.1 million), compared with RMB307.6 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin[2] was 15.8%, compared with 16.3% in the same period in 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB526.2 million (US$73.9 million), decreased by 63.6% from RMB1,447.1 million in the same quarter last year and 21.0% from RMB665.8 million last quarter. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB152.2 million (US$21.4 million), increased by 25.6% from RMB121.1 million in the same period in 2024 and 15.3% from RMB132.0 million last quarter. The increase was mainly due to the increase of personnel costs and share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were RMB174.4 million (US$24.5 million), increased by 2.3% from RMB170.4 million in the same period in 2024 and decreased by 48.6% from RMB339.6 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation and the sequential decrease was mainly due to the decrease in credit loss expenses.

[2] Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Research and development expenses were RMB199.6 million (US$28.0 million), decreased by 15.4% from RMB235.9 million in the same period in 2024 and increased by 2.8% from RMB194.3 million last quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel costs and share-based compensation.

Operating loss was RMB145.3 million (US$20.4 million), compared with RMB1,143.8 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB327.0 million last quarter. It was mainly due to the reverse of credit loss and no additional impairment loss of long-lived assets this quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit[3] was RMB15.4 million (US$2.2 million), compared with operating loss of RMB140.2 million in the same quarter last year and operating loss of RMB166.4 million last quarter.

Net loss was RMB7.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,061.1 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB456.9 million last quarter. The improvement was mainly due to the narrow down of operating loss and the increase in non-recurring subsidy in other income. Non-GAAP net profit[4] was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB300.5 million last quarter.

Non-GAAP EBITDA [5] was RMB826.6 million (US$116.1 million), increased by 345.9% from RMB185.4 million in the same quarter of 2024 and 103.6% from RMB406.0 million last quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 33.4%, compared with 9.8% in the same quarter of 2024 and 17.3% in the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of AI businesses with higher margin, as well as the improvements of net profit.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.00 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.29 in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB0.11 last quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,954.5 million (US$555.5 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared with RMB5,464.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the capital expenditure to purchase computing power equipment and repayment of debt.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 4,120,847,722 as of September 30, 2025, equivalent to about 274,723,181 ADSs.

Conference Call Information

Kingsoft Cloud's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

[3] Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

[4] Non-GAAP net (loss) profit is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

[5] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net (loss) profit and Non-GAAP net (loss) profit margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as operating loss excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net (loss) profit as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud's goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud's business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud's ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China's political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)

Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025



RMB RMB US$

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 2,648,764 3,954,528 555,489

Restricted cash 81,337 95,725 13,446

Accounts receivable, net 1,468,663 2,358,126 331,244

Short-term investments 90,422 - -

Prepayments and other assets 2,233,074 2,544,116 357,370

Amounts due from related parties 318,526 672,242 94,429

Total current assets 6,840,786 9,624,737 1,351,978

Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net 4,630,052 10,334,992 1,451,748

Intangible assets, net 694,880 574,680 80,725

Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 646,962

Prepayments and other assets 449,983 172,880 24,285

Equity investments 234,182 230,305 32,351

Operating lease right-of-use assets 137,047 109,092 15,324

Total non-current assets 10,751,868 16,027,673 2,251,395

Total assets 17,592,654 25,652,410 3,603,373











LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable 1,877,004 2,316,930 325,457

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,341,990 3,523,726 494,974

Short-term borrowings 2,225,765 3,397,319 477,219

Income tax payable 69,219 86,901 12,207

Amounts due to related parties 1,584,199 937,630 131,708

Current operating lease liabilities 61,258 34,684 4,872

Total current liabilities 9,159,435 10,297,190 1,446,437

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term borrowings 1,660,584 2,792,396 392,246

Amounts due to related parties 309,612 2,467,501 346,608

Deferred tax liabilities 101,677 70,539 9,909

Other liabilities 790,271 2,889,047 405,822

Non-current operating lease liabilities 65,755 60,863 8,549

Total non-current liabilities 2,927,899 8,280,346 1,163,134

Total liabilities 12,087,334 18,577,536 2,609,571

Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares 25,689 28,483 4,001

Treasury shares (105,478) (54,875) (7,708)

Additional paid-in capital 18,940,885 21,293,147 2,991,031

Statutory reserves funds 32,001 32,001 4,495

Accumulated deficit (14,291,957) (15,067,968) (2,116,585)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 566,900 511,638 71,869

Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

shareholders' equity 5,168,040 6,742,426 947,103

Non-controlling interests 337,280 332,448 46,699

Total equity 5,505,320 7,074,874 993,802

Total liabilities, non-controlling interests

and shareholders' equity 17,592,654 25,652,410 3,603,373













KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025



RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Revenues:

















Public cloud services 1,175,535 1,353,479 1,625,309 1,752,326 246,148 3,597,447 4,731,114 664,576

Enterprise cloud services 710,039 616,498 723,918 725,702 101,939 1,955,439 2,066,118 290,226

Others - - - - - 152 - -

Total revenues 1,885,574 1,969,977 2,349,227 2,478,028 348,087 5,553,038 6,797,232 954,802

Cost of revenues (1,582,220) (1,651,671) (2,010,370) (2,097,133) (294,583) (4,638,084) (5,759,174) (808,986)

Gross profit 303,354 318,306 338,857 380,895 53,504 914,954 1,038,058 145,816

Operating expenses:

















Selling and marketing expenses (121,117) (144,338) (131,996) (152,158) (21,374) (363,577) (428,492) (60,190)

General and administrative expenses (170,374) (181,999) (339,563) (174,368) (24,493) (655,318) (695,930) (97,757)

Research and development expenses (235,912) (226,170) (194,285) (199,644) (28,044) (671,834) (620,099) (87,105)

Impairment of long-lived assets (919,724) - - - - (919,724) - -

Total operating expenses (1,447,127) (552,507) (665,844) (526,170) (73,911) (2,610,453) (1,744,521) (245,052)

Operating loss (1,143,773) (234,201) (326,987) (145,275) (20,407) (1,695,499) (706,463) (99,236)

Interest income 4,517 4,946 11,520 25,354 3,561 22,832 41,820 5,874

Interest expense (57,404) (82,897) (124,669) (137,067) (19,254) (167,884) (344,633) (48,410)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 135,777 9,051 (39,526) 80,357 11,288 86,041 49,882 7,007

Other gain (loss), net 6,046 3,244 1,620 (8,026) (1,127) (9,990) (3,162) (444)

Other income (expense), net 4,433 (7,012) 23,522 174,460 24,506 (11,718) 190,970 26,825

Loss before income taxes (1,050,404) (306,869) (454,520) (10,197) (1,433) (1,776,218) (771,586) (108,384)

Income tax (expense) benefit (10,662) (9,241) (2,343) 2,350 330 (2,182) (9,234) (1,297)

Net loss (1,061,066) (316,110) (456,863) (7,847) (1,103) (1,778,400) (780,820) (109,681)

Less: net (loss) profit attributable to

non-controlling interests (3,931) (2,184) 602 (3,227) (453) (8,679) (4,809) (676)

Net loss attributable to Kingsoft

Cloud Holdings Limited (1,057,135) (313,926) (457,465) (4,620) (650) (1,769,721) (776,011) (109,005)

Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted (0.29) (0.08) (0.11) (0.00) (0.00) (0.49) (0.20) (0.03)

Shares used in the net loss per

share computation:

















Basic and diluted 3,655,882,906 3,728,092,123 4,009,119,198 4,137,454,159 4,137,454,159 3,640,406,551 3,959,721,321 3,959,721,321

Other comprehensive (loss) income,

net of tax of nil:

















Foreign currency translation

adjustments (112,296) 7,744 43,174 (106,203) (14,918) (92,122) (55,285) (7,766)

Comprehensive loss (1,173,362) (308,366) (413,689) (114,050) (16,021) (1,870,522) (836,105) (117,447)

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interests (3,900) (2,200) 606 (3,238) (455) (8,717) (4,832) (679)

Comprehensive loss attributable to

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

shareholders (1,169,462) (306,166) (414,295) (110,812) (15,566) (1,861,805) (831,273) (116,768)























KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025



RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Gross profit 303,354 318,306 338,857 380,895 53,504 914,954 1,038,058 145,816

Adjustments:

















- Share-based compensation expenses (allocated in cost of

revenues) 4,252 9,365 11,712 11,672 1,640 15,142 32,749 4,600

Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 307,606 327,671 350,569 392,567 55,144 930,096 1,070,807 150,416























KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025

Gross margin 16.1 % 16.2 % 14.4 % 15.4 % 16.5 % 15.3 %

Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP Financial

Measure) 16.3 % 16.6 % 14.9 % 15.8 % 16.7 % 15.8 %



















KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (1,061,066) (316,110) (456,863) (7,847) (1,103) (1,778,400) (780,820) (109,681) Adjustments:















- Share-based compensation expenses 40,423 134,611 116,856 116,937 16,426 189,667 368,404 51,749 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (135,777) (9,051) 39,526 (80,357) (11,288) (86,041) (49,882) (7,007) - Impairment of long-lived assets 919,724 - - - - 919,724 - - Adjusted net (loss) profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (236,696) (190,550) (300,481) 28,733 4,035 (755,050) (462,298) (64,939) Adjustments:















- Interest income (4,517) (4,946) (11,520) (25,354) (3,561) (22,832) (41,820) (5,874) - Interest expense 57,404 82,897 124,669 137,067 19,254 167,884 344,633 48,410 - Income tax expense (benefit) 10,662 9,241 2,343 (2,350) (330) 2,182 9,234 1,297 - Depreciation and amortization 358,540 421,901 591,021 688,501 96,713 886,990 1,701,423 238,997 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 185,393 318,543 406,032 826,597 116,111 279,174 1,551,172 217,891 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (10,667) (2,110) (5,708) (21,763) (3,057) (34,488) (29,581) (4,155) Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment,

normalized Adjusted EBITDA 174,726 316,433 400,324 804,834 113,054 244,686 1,521,591 213,736



















KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025



RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Operating loss (1,143,773) (234,201) (326,987) (145,275) (20,407) (1,695,499) (706,463) (99,236)

Adjustments:

















- Share-based compensation expenses 40,423 134,611 116,856 116,937 16,426 189,667 368,404 51,749

- Impairment of long-lived assets 919,724 - - - - 919,724 - -

- Amortization of intangible assets 43,460 43,781 43,751 43,702 6,139 130,392 131,234 18,434

Adjusted operating (loss) profit (Non-GAAP Financial

Measure) (140,166) (55,809) (166,380) 15,364 2,158 (455,716) (206,825) (29,053)

- Gain on disposal of property and equipment (10,667) (2,110) (5,708) (21,763) (3,057) (34,488) (29,581) (4,155)

Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment,

normalized Adjusted operating loss (150,833) (57,919) (172,088) (6,399) (899) (490,204) (236,406) (33,208)























KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025

Net loss margin -56.3 % -16.0 % -19.4 % -0.3 % -32.0 % -11.5 %

Adjusted net (loss) profit margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) -12.6 % -9.7 % -12.8 % 1.2 % -13.6 % -6.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 9.8 % 16.2 % 17.3 % 33.4 % 5.0 % 22.8 %

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3 % 16.1 % 17.0 % 32.5 % 4.4 % 22.4 %

Adjusted operating (loss) profit margin (Non-GAAP Financial

Measure) -7.4 % -2.8 % -7.1 % 0.6 % -8.2 % -3.0 %

Normalized Adjusted operating loss margin -8.0 % -2.9 % -7.3 % -0.3 % -8.8 % -3.5 %



















KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2025



RMB RMB US$

Net cash generated from operating activities 228,364 1,716,658 241,138

Net cash used in investing activities (458,621) (2,723,833) (382,615)

Net cash used in financing activities (183,390) (433,810) (60,937)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 27,632 (25,890) (3,637)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (386,015) (1,466,875) (206,051)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period 2,096,404 5,517,128 774,986

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of period 1,710,389 4,050,253 568,935













SOURCE Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited