Auddia Inc.: Auddia Accelerates Strategic B2B Transition with Free faidr App Launch

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW), an AI-first technology company revolutionizing the audio landscape, today announced a pivotal milestone in its transition to a B2B business model where artists and labels subscribe to Discovr Radio to get their music heard on mainstream AM/FM radio station streams.

faidr App Now Free: Unlocking Premium AI-Powered Ad-Free Streaming

In a move to expand its user base and showcase its proprietary technology, Auddia has released the latest version of its flagship faidr mobile app, now completely free for all users. This innovative app delivers premium, ad-free AM/FM streaming and empowers listeners with manual song skipping-features previously reserved for paid subscribers. The free faidr experience leverages Auddia's advanced AI platform to provide seamless, uninterrupted listening, reinforcing the Company's commitment to driving mass adoption and engagement.

Strategic Integration of Discovr Radio and AI Artist Discovery Engine

The launch of the free faidr app marks the first phase of integrating Auddia's cutting-edge Discovr Radio technology announced earlier this year. This upcoming platform will enable faidr listeners to passively discover new artists through Auddia's proprietary AI Artist Discovery Engine, which intelligently matches new music to listener preferences and provides artists with guaranteed plays during traditional ad slots. Through a dedicated Artist Portal artists will be able to view detailed analytics.

"Making faidr free marks a turning point for Auddia and for radio listeners," said Theo Romeo, Auddia's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're giving everyone access to premium, ad-free listening powered by our proprietary AI. And, as we roll out Discovr Radio, artists and labels will gain a new way to connect with streaming listeners who crave new and exciting music."

At launch, faidr will serve as the first app integrated into the new Discovr Radio platform. Listeners will be able to like or dislike songs in real time, visit artist pages, and explore new music seamlessly within the faidr experience. Additional third-party app integrations may follow.

"We believe the future of radio streaming lies at the intersection of AI, personalization, and artist empowerment," said Jeff Thramann, Auddia's CEO. "By making faidr free and launching Discovr Radio, we're setting the stage for an entirely new model of how music content can be experienced and monetized."

Integration of the Discovr Radio platform into the new faidr app is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2025 to early Q1 2026 with the platform going live in the first quarter of 2026 through a pilot program supported by early participation from select labels and artists.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:

ad free listening on any AM/FM radio station

content skipping across any AM/FM station

one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks



faidr also showcases exciting new artists. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.