Data from agrivoltaic canopy trials in France, developed by energy producer TSE and the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE), indicate measurable temperature, water-balance, and yield effects that reinforce the role of managed agrivoltaics in farm-level climate adaptation.From pv magazine France TSE says consolidated field data from three years of agrivoltaic canopy trials in France with INRAE, agricultural cooperatives, and Chambers of Agriculture indicate measurable climate-control benefits for crops and livestock across multiple sites and seasons. ...

