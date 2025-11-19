OTC Markets Group Welcomes ATLAS SALT INC. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt") (TSX-V: SALT; OTCQX: SALQF), which is developing one of North America's largest undeveloped, high-grade, shallow salt deposits into the continent's first new salt mine in nearly three decades, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Atlas Salt upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Atlas Salt begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SALQF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, commented, "Moving to the OTCQX Market is an important step in making Atlas Salt's shares more accessible to a broader market of investors. We believe the improved visibility, enhanced liquidity, and alignment with premier U.S. markets will significantly strengthen our accessibility to institutional and retail investors alike as we continue advancing the Great Atlantic Salt Project."

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

