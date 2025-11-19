NiCE's multi-lingual Gen AI-powered omni-channel capabilities along with customer journey orchestration make it a suitable option for multiple verticals in the region

NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape European Contact Center-as-a-Service Vendor Assessment 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR153005525, October 2025). The IDC MarketScape study assessed software providers on two axes: capabilities and strategies. NiCE attributes this recognition to its purpose-built CX AI platform, CXone Mpower, which empowers enterprises to unify conversational and agentic AI, ensure data sovereignty, and deliver smarter, seamless experiences at scale.

In part, the IDC MarketScape report states: "NiCE is ideal for organizations seeking compliance-driven solutions, particularly in regulated industries like government and finance. Its platform is suited for enterprises looking to consolidate CX technologies, leverage AI for automation, and ensure seamless omnichannel orchestration across multiple languages."

The report notes, "Its multi-lingual Gen AI-powered omni-channel capabilities along with customer journey orchestration make it a suitable option for multiple verticals including retail, finance, public sector and so on in the region. Its own sovereign cloud in the UK as well as the planned one in Germany place it in a good position to cater to large organizations looking for secure solutions with advanced Gen AI-based features."

CXone Mpower is one of the industry's most complete CX AI platforms, unifying conversational and agentic AI, omnichannel engagement, and workforce optimization in one secure and scalable solution. By consolidating fragmented point solutions, CXone Mpower empowers enterprises to drive intelligent automation, elevate employee performance, and deliver smarter, more personalized experiences at every touchpoint.

NiCE is driving growth with key milestones, including its acquisition of Cognigy, further enhancing NiCE's CX AI roadmap by immediately adding Cognigy's exceptional conversational and agentic AI capabilities. Additionally, NiCE announced earlier this year, in collaboration with Route 101, that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will deploy CXone Mpower in a UK-sovereign environment to improve citizen services while ensuring data sovereignty, demonstrating further success in the region.

"NiCE's approach goes beyond contact centers; it's about building a future-ready, AI CX ecosystem. CXone Mpower's ability to replace fragmented tools with a unified CX AI platform makes it a leader for European enterprises looking to deploy AI in customer experience and transform at scale," said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director, IDC.

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International, said, "NiCE is shaping the future of AI CX in Europe with CXone Mpower's secure, compliant, and purpose-built CX AI platform. We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reinforces our vision and momentum, as we help enterprises reimagine customer and employee experiences while transforming operations at scale with the latest, cutting-edge AI technology for customer experience."

