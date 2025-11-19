The acquisition builds on LearnUpon's continued commitment to innovation and its vision for AI-assisted learning management.

LearnUpon, a Dublin-headquartered global leader in learning technology, today announced its acquisition of Courseau, an AI-assisted course authoring platform. The acquisition accelerates LearnUpon's mission to make learning creation and delivery faster, smarter, and more accessible for organizations everywhere, while also underscoring the company's continued success as a growing global technology business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119378163/en/

LearnUpon announces its latest industry move with the acquisition of Courseau, an AI-assisted course authoring platform.

Founded in Berlin in 2023, Courseau has quickly established itself as a pioneer in AI-powered course creation. Its intuitive platform is designed to help organizations rapidly build high-quality learning experiences, with current customers including Panasonic, PEG, and Hexagon Purus. It will now be part of LearnUpon's expanding offering.

The acquisition of Courseau addresses one of the learning industry's most persistent challenges-the "content bottleneck." Organizations often struggle to keep pace with demand for fresh, relevant learning content.

The new solution combines LearnUpon's trusted delivery platform with Courseau's AI-native authoring technology. This enables organizations to transform their internal expertise into structured, evidence-based learning experiences up to 50 times faster than traditional methods. Additionally, Courseau's offerings are designed to be accessible with self-serve capabilities, ensuring learning content creation is available to anyone.

"LearnUpon has always been about unlocking the potential of people through learning," said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-founder of LearnUpon. "With Courseau by LearnUpon, we're enabling organizations to utilize AI technology to create evidence-based, impactful content at scale even faster and in a more personalized way. This acquisition represents an exciting step on our journey as we invest in learning that makes a real business impact."

"We're so excited to be joining LearnUpon," said Ro Ren, CEO of Courseau. "Together, we're combining delivery excellence with AI-native creation to redefine how organizations learn. We share a core belief that learning should be elegant, accessible, and high-quality-the integration of our platforms will enable customers to achieve this dramatically faster, at a much lower cost."

The platform offers full creative autonomy for course designers, supports instant translation into over 120 languages, and ensures content is evidence-based and adaptable for growing organizations. Full integration of Courseau's technology into LearnUpon is scheduled for early 2026. Customers can trial for free for 14 days by signing up at www.courseau.co.

The acquisition caps off a milestone year for LearnUpon. In 2025, the company expanded its global footprint, strengthened its leadership team, and continued to enhance its award-winning platform with the successful launch of Learning Journeys, which enables customers to automate and personalize learning at scale. The acquisition of Courseau further underscores LearnUpon's commitment to its customers and making learning easy, scalable, and focused on results.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers, and members. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention, and growth.

Learn more at www.learnupon.com

About Courseau

Courseau is an AI-assisted content authoring platform designed to help organizations rapidly transform expert knowledge into engaging, evidence-based learning. With its focus on accessibility, accuracy, and interactivity, Courseau empowers organizations to build smarter learning experiences faster.

Learn more at www.courseau.co

