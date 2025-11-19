Unlike traditional vapes, Crown Switch contains zero ceramics or heavy metals and is Al Fakher's first rechargeable pod vape system

Launch in Germany is first stage of AIR's plans to bring Crown Switch to the global vape market

AIR Limited ("AIR" or the "Company"), the global leader in hookah and pioneer in advanced inhalation technologies, announced today that Al Fakher, its flagship hookah brand and the largest hookah brand by sales volume in the world, has officially entered the portable vape market with its launch of Crown Switch in Germany.

Available for purchase to customers in Germany at shisha-world.com, Crown Switch is Al Fakher's first rechargeable pod vape system with disposable pods and contains zero ceramics or heavy metals unlike traditional coil and wick vapes. The Company plans to rollout Crown Switch devices to additional markets in the coming months.

AIR and Greentank Technologies ("Greentank"), a global manufacturer of vaporization hardware and technology, formed a strategic partnership in early 2025 to develop advanced vaporization technology for AIR's premium suite of hookah flavors. Crown Switch is powered by Greentank's Quantum Vape, a next-gen vaporizer technology that provides a breakthrough flavor experience boosted by its Coldstream technology. This state-of-the-art system produces a vapor that is colder than leading vapes on the market and is intended to create a more flavorsome and smoother experience than traditional vapes.

"Al Fakher continues to innovate and modernize how hookah can be enjoyed, and Crown Switch celebrates this legacy while embracing movement, modernity and the ease of on-the-go enjoyment," said Stuart Brazier, CEO of AIR. "Crown Switch is the latest product offering that we have developed to meet the demand of modern, fast-paced consumers as hookah's popularity and use continue to grow in western markets. We're combining our flavor expertise with Greentank's breakthrough technology, and we look forward to continuing to accelerate our new product pipeline in 2026 and beyond."

The global vaping industry continues to show strong growth, as it is projected to generate estimated revenue of $27.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to maintain a CAGR of 3.69% until 2030 on a global scale according to Statista's Market Insights 2024 Report.

Quantum Vape and Coldstream are registered trademarks of Greentank Technologies.

Background Information on AIR's Business Combination

On Nov. 7, 2025, AIR and Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAEP) ("CAEP"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination") that, upon closing, will result in the combined company AIR Global Limited ("AIR Global") becoming publicly listed on the Nasdaq in the United States under the ticker symbol "AIIR."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement, are available in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CAEP with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About AIR

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, AIR is a global innovation leader in social inhalation, with a multinational presence in over 90 markets worldwide. Its portfolio of companies and assets includes Al Fakher, the world's leading hookah brand; Hookah.com, North America's number one B2B e-commerce platform for hookah and shisha by market share; and OOKA, highly innovative charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting-edge technology to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

For more information, please visit https://air.global/.

