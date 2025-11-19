Deal underscores rising demand for agile tactical SIGINT solutions to safeguard national interests and protect against hostile threats

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced a new contract with a Tier-1 military intelligence organization in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region (EMEA), valued at approximately $5 million. The customer selected Cognyte to replace the incumbent provider, citing Cognyte's superior solution, operational flexibility and strong customer relationship credentials.

The organization will deploy Cognyte's tactical SIGINT solution to strengthen situational awareness and reconnaissance missions to better detect and neutralize hostile threats. Using Cognyte, the tactical team can quickly generate deep insights to support mission-critical operations, significantly accelerating the accuracy and resolution of their intelligence landscape. This win reflects a growing trend where military intelligence agencies are increasingly turning to scalable tactical solutions with advanced analytics that deliver rapid operational value.

"Securing this engagement with a major military intelligence organization highlights the strength of our tactical SIGINT solution," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "Our solution stood out not only because of its advanced capabilities, but also because of its operational adaptability and the trusted customer experience we deliver."

"This contract underscores our ability to generate meaningful business from new customers, giving us the opportunity for deeper engagement as customers' needs expand," said David Abadi, Chief Financial Officer at Cognyte. "We see a significant cross-sell and expansion opportunity for more AI-powered solutions, providing us with the opportunity to drive sustainable growth."

This latest opportunity reinforces Cognyte's position as a trusted partner to national and military intelligence agencies worldwide and demonstrates the rising demand for solutions that deliver actionable intelligence quickly in high-stakes, dynamic environments.

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for successful outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

