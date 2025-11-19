First American Uranium Inc. Appoints Clyde McMillan as Vice President of Exploration and Advances Quebec Critical Mineral Strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("First American Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration (VP of Exploration).

Mr. McMillan is a Professional geologist with 10 years of mineral exploration experience, with expertise across Quebec's most prolific mining districts. His industry background includes roles at Azimut Exploration and Osisko Mining, followed by three years in a senior technical position at Benz Mining. His experience spans gold-copper vein systems, lithium pegmatites, and niobium-rare earth deposits and includes an important contribution to the team that helped triple the gold resources at the Eastmain Mine.

As Vice President of Exploration, Mr. McMillan will lead First American Uranium's exploration strategy across its growing portfolio of critical-mineral assets. His responsibilities will include program design, technical oversight, target generation, and advancing the Company's Quebec exploration initiatives. Mr. McMillan's experience in both precious and critical minerals strengthens First American Uranium's technical leadership and supports its strategy to unlock the potential of its land position within the Grenville geological province.

"We are very pleased to welcome Clyde McMillan as our Vice President of Exploration. His extensive track record and technical leadership will strengthen our exploration program and ensure that our disclosures are of the highest standard," said Murray Nye, CEO of First American Uranium. "The Grenville Province of Quebec offers exceptional potential for critical mineral discoveries and offers entry into a world-class jurisdiction close to the U.S border. With rising demand for rare earths and niobium, this land package positions us to build long-term shareholder value while aligning with U.S / Canadian initiatives to strengthen domestic critical minerals supply chains."

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

