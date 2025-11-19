Algorhythm Holdings, Inc.: Algorhythm Holdings Reports Record 1,273% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SemiCab Delivers 13X Growth YoY for the Quarter and over 23X Growth YTD

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. ("Algorhythm") (NASDAQ: RIME) - a leading AI technology company, announced today its results of operations for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights*

Revenue increased to $1.7M for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.1M for the third quarter of 2024.





Operating expenses decreased to $1.2M for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8M for the same period last year.





Net loss from continuing operations decreased to $1.9M for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.1M for the third quarter of 2024.





Cash on hand was $2.8 million as of September 30, 2025.





- Comparative financial information related to results from continuing operations has been recast to reflect the presentation of our former Singing Machine business as discontinued operations.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Algorhythm's business evolved substantially during the quarter, marked by several major transactions and additions to management since the beginning of the quarter. Of note were the following:

Algorhythm completed the sale of its legacy Singing Machine karaoke business to Stingray Group for $4.5 million, trimming millions of dollars of expenses and transforming Algorhythm into a technology focused AI distribution and logistics company.





Algorhythm's subsidiary, SemiCab, launched "Apex", its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that brings SemiCab's proven AI-driven collaborative logistics technology to 3PLs and multi-enterprise shippers in the United States.





SemiCab signed a new master service agreement (MSA) with Bajaj Electricals, one of the largest electronics manufacturers in India, with over $560 million in annual sales.





SemiCab appointed Michael Silvagni as its new VP of U.S. Sales to drive SemiCab's SaaS strategy in the United States and Vasudha Khurana as VP of Brand and Communications to lead its brand development, marketing strategies, and global go-to-market initiatives.



SemiCab secured a supply chain finance receivables facility with Bank of America to provide its India business with access to millions of dollars of low-cost, non-dilutive working capital.





SemiCab won "Best Value" Award from its largest customer at LogiMeet 2025.





"Our third quarter was a transformational period for the company," stated Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm. "With the sale of Singing Machine, we transformed Algorhythm Holdings into a high-growth, AI technology company while significantly reducing our cash burn and strengthening our balance sheet. We also unveiled our new "Apex" SaaS platform, marking our move into the $450 billion U.S. full-truckload market. Apex will provide us with asset-light recurring revenue and high gross profit margins from platform licensing, accelerated market penetration through white-label partnerships, and a growing data ecosystem that strengthens AI accuracy and customer value."

Mr. Atkinson continued, "Our SemiCab business has grown more than 1,200% year-over-year, with our third quarter revenue reflecting the annualized run rate of $7 million that we achieved during our second quarter. Future growth will now be driven by a combination of our SemiCab India business and our SemiCab U.S. business. The India segment will benefit from the numerous new contract wins and expansions that we announced during our second quarter, as well as our recent fleet expansion to 450 trucks which provides us with the ability to generate in excess of $23 million in annual revenue. Growth in the U.S. will be driven by Michael Silvagni, SemiCab's new VP of U.S. Sales, and his team, and will be supported by Vasudha Khurana, SemiCab's new VP of Brand and Communications. This segment is expected to begin generating material recurring SaaS-based revenue for us when we complete our broader rollout of the Apex software platform in 2026, and longer term is expected to be our primary source of revenue."

Third Quarter Financial Summary

"Revenue increased over 1,200%, from $0.1M to $1.7 million, year-over-year, driven by the acquisition of SemiCab India this past May and its continued growth thereafter," stated Alex Andre, Chief Financial Officer of Algorhythm. "We also experienced a substantial drop in operating expenses, driven largely by a steep decrease in general and administrative expenses that resulted from a variety of cost-reduction measures we implemented during the past couple of quarters. We expect revenue to continue to increase over the next 12 months as our SemiCab business continues to grow in India and as we benefit from the broader rollout of our SaaS business in the U.S. during 2026. Cash outflows will continue trending lower compared to historical levels due to the sale of Singing Machine, however increases in our strategic investments in SemiCab's business will offset some of these reductions."

For further information, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which will be filed with the SEC on November 19, 2025 and available online at www.sec.gov.

Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Dial-in number: 888-999-3182

Conference ID: RIME

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at:

https://ir.algoholdings.com

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash - 2,839,000 - 7,233,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $113,000 and $127,000, respectively 1,816,000 121,000 Accounts receivable, related party - 701,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 859,000 59,000 Current assets of discontinued operations - 8,649,000 Total Current Assets 5,514,000 16,763,000 Property and equipment, net 20,000 2,000 Other non-current assets 52,000 - Intangible assets, net 841,000 345,000 Goodwill 4,418,000 786,000 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 406,000 Total Assets - 10,845,000 - 18,302,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 1,229,000 - 387,000 Accrued expenses 2,390,000 1,746,000 Refund due to customer 265,000 - Warrant liability - 16,603,000 Promissory notes payable, net 3,985,000 - Current portion of notes payable to related parties 2,150,000 265,000 Other current liabilities 50,000 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 426,000 9,387,000 Total Current Liabilities 10,495,000 28,438,000 Notes payable to related parties, net of current portion 250,000 385,000 Total Liabilities 10,745,000 28,823,000 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,641,778 and 470,825 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 26,000 5,000 Additional paid-in capital 64,125,000 39,682,000 Accumulated deficit (61,910,000 - (49,172,000 - Non-controlling interest (1,383,000 - (1,036,000 - Treasury stock, 10,990 and 0 shares reserved at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (758,000 - - Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 100,000 (10,521,000 - Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) - 10,845,000 - 18,302,000



Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)