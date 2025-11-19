Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband Signs Letter Of Intent For Revolutionary rGO Gold Recovery System Licensing, As Negotiations Continue With Other Top-Tier Miners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subsequent to its recent acquisition of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) nanotechnology for maximizing gold recovery, the Company has signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with a top-tier mining company for a future licensing agreement. AABB continues advanced negotiations with other Latin American precious metal producers regarding licensing and joint venture deployment of its proprietary rGO platform. As the technical due diligence of the rGO recovery system advances under the non-disclosure and non-competition agreements for the LOI company and other potential licensees, no further details will be released until a formal agreement has been completed.

"On top of the utilization of the rGO system for our own production efficiency and bottom line, the LOI and the ongoing discussions are playing out to be an amazing growth opportunity to monetize our intellectual property. As the negotiations move forward, we are evaluating multiple licensing structures that include exclusive territory rights, royalties per ounce recovered and technical joint venture models with revenue-sharing potential. The rGO system is an exciting leap forward in gold recovery efficiency that also aligns with our green mining goals. In addition to the rGO system licensing revenue model, we look forward to significantly boosting profitability from the AABB's existing and expanded production throughput into the future." expressed Chris Torres, President & CEO of Asia Broadband.

The Company is currently in the planning and development process to create a modular pilot unit at the Etzatlan, Mexico, production facility site. Subsequently, a 50 TPD rGO-based treatment line will be installed that will allow for data collection, optimization and eventual full-scale production integration.



Transformational Impact On Producers' Daily Production: The integration of rGO membrane systems at production facilities is expected to dramatically improve gold and silver recovery rates, particularly from low-grade or refractory ores and from tailings stockpiles.

Early-stage modeling suggests recovery efficiencies greater than 95% for Au3+ ions in complex leachate, using environmentally benign and non-cyanide leaching systems. This technology utilization is projected to increase net annual profits through:

Reduced gold loss in tailings

Higher purity of recovered metals

Lower chemical reagent costs

Closed-loop sustainability with reduced environmental footprint





Licensing and Scaling Opportunities: Beyond AABB's own operational benefits of the rGO system, the Company is in the process of licensing the technology to other producers Globally in an estimated $30 Billion dollar precious metals recovery market. Licensing structures under development include:

Flat fee and per-ton processed royalty models

Joint venture packages for remote ore processing

Mobile containerized units for artisanal or remote mining regions





About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:



General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.