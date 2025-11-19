ApplyBoard's 2026 Trends Report Reveals How Global Education Is Being Rebuilt

Global policy shifts, economic pressures, and evolving student priorities are reshaping international education towards a more sustainable, student-focused future.

Kitchener, ON, Canada, Nov. 19, 2025, the leading international student mobility technology platform, today released its fifth annual Trends Report, titled " Top Trends in International Education for 2026 and Beyond: Building and Rebuilding Global Education. " The report explores how governments, institutions, and students are reshaping international education amid policy volatility, economic uncertainty, and evolving student priorities.

"Global education is at a turning point," said Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and CEO of ApplyBoard. "The appetite for studying abroad remains strong, but the pathways students are choosing and the questions they're asking have fundamentally changed. Across the sector, success will depend on our ability to rebuild trust, strengthen partnerships, and deliver meaningful outcomes for students and communities alike."

Drawing on global government data, exclusive student and international student counsellor surveys, and ApplyBoard's proprietary intelligence, this report examines how institutions are adapting to challenges like tightening visa policies, economic headwinds, and persistent housing shortages. It also highlights the rise of other study destinations and strategies for meeting student demand.

Key Findings and Projections for 2026

Volatile Demand for the "Big Four": Major English-speaking destinations like Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia are navigating reduced application volumes and increased policy scrutiny. Canada is projected to see a 54% decline in new international student visas in 2025 compared to 2024, with visa extensions outpacing new issuances. The US is projected to see an 18% decline in F-1 visas in 2025, with the nation's strong academic reputation helping to mitigate greater losses. Australia is forecasted to grant 15% fewer new student visas to offshore students in 2025, aligning with soft caps on commencements. The UK is the only "Big Four" country projected to maintain new student visa levels, consistent with 2024 totals, but may face tempered demand due to pending policy changes.





Major English-speaking destinations like Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia are navigating reduced application volumes and increased policy scrutiny. Non-Anglophone Destinations Seize the Opportunity: Other study destinations, particularly in Europe, are attracting more students by offering clear, stable pathways from study to work. Germany is set to exceed 400,000 international students, driven by a strong student-to-work transition and government investment into both affordable housing and talent acquisition in tech fields. France and Spain are also attracting record numbers. Both countries are clarifying work pathways, centralizing student housing, and simplifying the application process. New Zealand, South Korea, and the UAE are investing in extended post-study work rights and streamlined immigration processes.





Other study destinations, particularly in Europe, are attracting more students by offering from study to work. The Rise of the Discerning Student: Facing higher costs and a weaker global job outlook, students are prioritizing four factors: cost of studying, cost of living, and the ability to find work both during and after their studies. The perceived "welcomeness" of a destination is also key. Canada, Australia, and Germany cluster at the top of positive student sentiment. Students are leaning into technology-driven programs (IT, cybersecurity, data science) and healthcare programs that align with workforce needs.



Facing higher costs and a weaker global job outlook, students are prioritizing four factors:

Workforce pathways are the new differentiator: Institutions are shifting toward work-aligned programs. Governments are expanding work-integrated learning opportunities: Canada alone is funding 8,000 new work placements by 2028.





Institutions are shifting toward work-aligned programs. Governments are expanding work-integrated learning opportunities: Canada alone is funding 8,000 new work placements by 2028. Housing and well-being are defining competitiveness: As all major destinations face housing shortages, purpose-built student accommodations (PBSAs) are emerging as a key solution. At the same time, leading institutions are adopting "whole-institution" well-being models that build mental health and belonging into their campus experience.

"The next phase of global education will be defined by how we rebuild structurally and reputationally," said Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and CEO, ApplyBoard. "The institutions that will lead are investing in student success, such as making costs transparent and workforce readiness core to every program."





Learn what's next for international education in ApplyBoard's 2026 Trends Report.





