The LDRA tool suite from LDRA a TASKING Company is the software winner of VDC Research's 2025 "Embeddy" Award, presented to companies announcing important advances and innovations for embedded software developers and/or system engineers. With new features introduced at Embedded World North America in early November, the LDRA tool suite now integrates airborne functional safety and cybersecurity software verification capabilities that minimize challenges and risks while reducing cost and time-to-market.

"Congratulations to LDRA for its breakthrough in airborne functional safety and cybersecurity verification, raising the bar for safety and security in the skies," wrote VDC executive vice president Chris Rommel in a LinkedIn post announcing the honor. "The LDRA tool suite empowers developers to meet the toughest aviation compliance standards, including DO-326B/356A and DO-178C, helping teams streamline verification and certification while tackling the growing complexity of connected airborne systems."

Security vulnerabilities introduced into such connected airborne systems including unmanned and manned platforms can compromise mission success and passenger safety. To prevent such vulnerabilities before they arise, developers can use the LDRA tool suite to consider security and safety together with more automated security analysis, verification and reporting capabilities specifically targeted at these aviation applications.

"This honor from one of the most respected research firms validates the efforts we put into giving our customers what they need to prevent security and safety vulnerabilities from the start, and actually prove it, no matter their industry," said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO CTO, TASKING. "With the updates to the LDRA tool suite specifically targeted at the aviation industry, developers now have all of the security analysis, verification and reporting capabilities they need to build functionally safe and secure aviation applications that comply with the most stringent aviation compliance standards."

The LDRA tool suite's new capabilities for airborne systems include secure coding practices, aimed at preventing vulnerabilities from entering code in the first place through compliance with secure coding standards such as MISRA, CERT, and CWE; refutation analysis through smartfuzzing, and robustness testing to evaluate how software behaves under unexpected, invalid, or extreme inputs or operating conditions. Other features of the LDRA'stool suites' comprehensive functional safety and cybersecurity software verification capabilities for airborne systems can be found in the press release from Embedded World North America.

VDC created and named the Embeddy Awards to highlight companies that are announcing important advances in the loT, edge computing, and embedded software, hardware, and services industries. The Embeddy is awarded for the most innovative product or service available to embedded software developers and/or system engineers. Nominees were judged across specific criteria that includes corporate, technological, and industry significance.

For 50 years, LDRA a TASKING Company has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms.

