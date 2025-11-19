Apollo Art Auctions: The Prince Collection Brings Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities to Auction This Christmas

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions announces Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection, a forthcoming sale presenting works of exceptional quality and distinguished provenance. Day Two will offer an outstanding selection of Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities, including jewellery, pottery, weaponry, and marble sculpture, spanning the Pre-Dynastic era through the classical world.

Formed between the 1990s and 2014, The Prince Collection represents one of the most refined assemblages of its kind to appear on the market in recent years. Curated by a seasoned collector with notable royal associations, as well as other private collectors. The auction brings together works from esteemed provenances including Louis-Gabriel Bellon (1819-1899), Mr Asheroffe, the Verite Collection, and H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani, among others. Its offering reflects both connoisseurship and depth qualities that define major private collections and have long shaped the market for ancient art.

A centrepiece of the sale is Lot 510: an Egyptian Green Schist Bust of Osiris, a compelling and finely modelled representation of the god at the heart of ancient Egyptian belief. Osiris, the divine ruler of the underworld and emblem of resurrection, embodied renewal, kingship, and the enduring cycle of life tied to the annual rebirth of the Nile. His myth murder at the hands of Seth, restoration by Isis, and ascension as eternal judge remains one of the most powerful narratives in ancient religion.

This example is distinguished by an exceptional provenance: The Prince Collection (1990s-2014); ex Merrin Gallery, New York (1992); on loan to the Brooklyn Museum of Art (1992-1999); subsequently owned by H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani, with original purchase invoice, and cleared via the Art Loss Register.

Size: 220 mm x 135 mm | Weight: 2.1 kg

Another highlight is Lot 834: an Important Roman Marble Head of an Amazon, dated to around AD 150. This finely carved portrait represents a celebrated classical type widely reproduced during the imperial period. The centrally parted hair, sweeping in broad waves to a deep nape roll, is executed with precision, while the almond-shaped eyes, delicately rendered lids and softly modelled features demonstrate the refined workmanship characteristic of high-quality Roman sculpture. Depictions of Amazons figures who embodied both heroism and otherness were central to Greek myth, where they appeared in celebrated combats with Herakles, Achilles and Theseus.

Provenance: Private London collection; previously a European private collection assembled since the 1970s.

Size: 380 mm x 160 mm | Weight: 12.9 kg

Further noteworthy is Lot 699: a Rare Attic Black-Figure Amphora with Fighting Hoplites, circa 510 BC. Standing on a disc foot with a fitted lid and elegant strap handles, the vessel features upright palmettes on the neck and a classic tongue frieze at the shoulder. Scenes of hoplite combat, such as the one depicted here, were a signature motif of late Archaic vase painting-celebrating the ideals of civic identity, order and military discipline central to Athenian visual culture.

Provenance: Private UK collection; acquired in London in the early 2000s; formerly with Verite collection, Paris, France formed in the 1970s.

Size: 430 mm x 250 mm | Weight: 2.59 kg

Additional notable pieces include

This sale presents collectors with a rare opportunity to acquire works of exceptional pedigree from a collection of true royal distinction.

Apollo Art Auctions

Live Bidding Begins: November 30, 2025 - 1 PM GMT

Location: London

www.apolloauctions.com