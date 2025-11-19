Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 15:32
31,440 Euro
+0,38 % +0,120
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,44031,47015:43
31,44031,47015:42
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 14:30 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wednesday, November 19, starting at 08:00 CST, ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Nico Delvaux, President & CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction, including an overview of the company's strategic objectives and priorities to accelerate profitable growth. The financial targets of an EBIT-margin of 16-17% and annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle are re-confirmed. No detailed outlook statement will be provided.

Other speakers during the day include Björn Lidefelt, Head of Global Technologies' business unit HID; Lucas Boselli, Head of the Americas division; and Massimo Grassi, Head of the Entrance Systems division.

In the afternoon, ASSA ABLOY will host a site visit to Entrance Systems' factory in Kenosha.

Some of the material from the CMD will be made available at our website assaabloy.com/investors a couple of days after the event.

For more information, please contact:
Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +46 (0) 76 118 25 74
isabelle.ewerlof@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-hosts-its-capital-markets-day,c4269109

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4269109/3793623.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy-logo-door,c3488679

ASSA ABLOY logo door

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-hosts-its-capital-markets-day-302620246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.