Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports October 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended October 31, 2025:

October (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written - 7,002 - 6,578 6 - Net premiums earned - 7,078 - 6,387 11 - Net income - 846 - 408 107 - Per share available to common shareholders - 1.44 - 0.69 107 - Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities - 57 - (88 - (165 - - Combined ratio 89.7 94.1 (4.4 - pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.1 587.7 0 -

October 31,

(thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change

Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 10,720 9,581 12 Direct - auto 15,802 13,653 16 Special lines 6,996 6,504 8 Property 3,660 3,485 5 Total Personal Lines 37,178 33,223 12 Commercial Lines 1,201 1,141 5 Companywide 38,379 34,364 12

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance- makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance - home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price- , Snapshot- , and HomeQuote Explorer- -

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 395-3707

investor_relations@progressive.com



The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive October 2025 Complete Earnings Release