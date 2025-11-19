The IF25 Heat Auction will offer a fixed premium subsidy to projects that electrify industrial processes using technologies such as heat pumps, induction heating, solar-thermal and geothermal heat systems. The bidding window is expected to open in early December.The European Commission is running a European-wide, €1 billion ($1.16 billion) pilot auction to support industrial heat decarbonization. Made available under the EU Innovation Fund, the IF25 Heat Auction will target the heat used in manufacturing sectors such as chemicals, steel and cement by supporting electrified and direct renewable ...

