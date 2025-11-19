Valenzia Fitness: Tyler Valenzia Announces Expanded Launch of ValenziaFitness.app

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Valenzia Fitness announced today the expanded launch of ValenziaFitness.app, a digital fitness platform designed to provide structured training programs, guided workout routines, mobility sessions, and weekly updates for users at every experience level. The platform offers a disciplined, streamlined approach to strength development, conditioning, and long-term fitness progress.

First introduced in 2023, ValenziaFitness.app has continued to grow with new training phases, updated video routines, improved program structure, and expanded access to creator-led fitness systems. Built on Playbook's technology, the platform delivers a centralized training experience where users can follow complete strength programs, muscle-building routines, conditioning plans, and mobility work with clear instruction and no guesswork. Each program is supported by video guidance, progress-tracking features, and weekly updates designed to help users maintain consistent results over time.

"ValenziaFitness.app was created to give people a simple and structured way to build strength, discipline, and confidence. The purpose of this platform is to make effective fitness accessible to anyone who wants to improve themselves," said Tyler Valenzia, founder of Valenzia Fitness.

The expanded version of the platform introduces additional training categories, new guided sessions, improved progression systems, and more frequent content updates. Users can expect an integrated training approach that supports strength, conditioning, recovery, and overall physical development in one place. The platform is designed to eliminate uncertainty by offering a clear, continuous training path that evolves week by week.

Today, Tyler maintains an active presence across all major digital platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and X, where he shares training updates and information related to his work. His work extends across all major platforms at @tylervalenzia, with more information available on tylervalenzia.com, and the full transformation system now live at ValenziaFitness.app.

About Valenzia Fitness

Valenzia Fitness, founded in 2023 by Tyler Valenzia, offers a disciplined and structured approach to digital fitness. Based in San Diego, California, the company provides strength training, conditioning, mobility routines, and video-guided programs through its proprietary platform, ValenziaFitness.app.

Media Contact:

Organization: Valenzia Fitness

Contact Person Name: Tyler Valenzia

Website: https://valenziafitness.app/

Email: tylervalenzia@gmail.com

City: San Diego

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Valenzia Fitness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tyler-valenzia-announces-expanded-launch-of-valenziafitness.app-1104171