From Baby Boomers to Gen Z: Why Every Generation Is Falling for Mary Kay's Entrepreneurial Vibe

In 1963, Mary Kay Ash founded her iconic company with one bold goal: to create entrepreneurial and leadership opportunities for women everywhere with her never-wavering mission "to enrich women's lives." For more than 30 years, Tara Eustace, now Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer at Mary Kay Inc., has carried that vision forward - empowering women across the globe to build their own businesses and shape their own success stories.

Tara champions millions of Independent Beauty Consultants worldwide who are on a journey of self-growth, defining success on their own terms. Just as Mary Kay inspired women of the Baby Boomer generation, the business opportunity resonates today with the Next Gen, who aspire to flexibility and financial independence while caring about social impact, giving back and protecting the planet.

As November celebrates entrepreneurship, encouraging people to start businesses, support local, and recognize the contributions of entrepreneurs worldwide, we met with Tara to discuss why the Mary Kay business opportunity resonates with women entrepreneurs across generations and geographies and presents such a unique fit for Gen Z.

Q: Happy Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Tara! Why is women's entrepreneurship especially meaningful to Mary Kay?

A: International Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebrates the power of women turning passion into possibility - and inspiring the next generation to do the same. It's a reminder that when women thrive as entrepreneurs, communities and economies thrive too. At Mary Kay, we celebrate women entrepreneurs today and every day, honoring the courage to dream big, work hard, and create opportunity for yourself and others.

Q: What are some of the ways that Mary Kay, as a company, has been able to stay ahead?

A: I've had the privilege of helping expand Mary Kay into new markets around the world, creating opportunities for women to build a Mary Kay business that serves their own needs. What's kept Mary Kay ahead all these years is our ability to evolve while staying true to what matters most - empowering women.

Whether she's a student, a mom, or building a career, Mary Kay fits into her life on her terms. As the world moves faster and technology reshapes how we connect, we keep innovating while holding on to our timeless purpose: helping women discover their confidence, independence, and success.

Q: How do you remain relevant to your current beauty consultants while attracting this new generation?

A: We focus on giving women at every stage of their business journey the tools, education, and support they need to succeed. Our world-class education helps our Independent Beauty Consultants grow in the ways that work best for them. In addition to flexibility and financial independence, Consultants share that they truly value the entrepreneurial "life lessons" they learn - and self-confidence they gain - from their Mary Kay businesses.

During COVID, for example, many of our more experienced Consultants relied more on face-to-face interactions. Practically overnight, everything shifted to digital - and we were ready. We guided them through it, step by step, providing the training and encouragement they needed. Today, many of those same Consultants have developed thriving online businesses.

On the other hand, some of our younger Consultants from Generation Z who have grown up with the internet and are self-taught entrepreneurs start out immediately online. Through our education programs, we help them see the power of personal, face-to-face connections, too.

It's all about balance - offering flexible, easy-to-use tools that fit everyone's style. We stay connected to our sales force around the world through online sessions, training forums, events, and surveys, so we are always learning, listening, and improving together.

Q: How is this next generation of Beauty Consultants and customers different from the previous generations?

A: The one thing that's always been at the heart of our business - and feels more important than ever - is women supporting women. When you buy a Mary Kay product, you're not just buying lipstick or skincare; you're supporting a woman and her local small business.

In the 1960s, many women joined Mary Kay to earn a little extra income. They were also searching for a sense of community and belonging. This need has never been more relevant today. We are facing a loneliness epidemic around the world, and the need for connection is more important than ever. The sense of connection and community has always been part of who we are. And while flexibility was important then, it is even more essential now.

So yes, this new generation might look or sound a little different, but at their core, they share the same values and dreams as the women who came before them. Generation Z and the Mary Kay business opportunity are a perfect fit. The opportunity offers Gen Z a pathway to entrepreneurship, digital flexibility, and the purpose-driven work that fits their lifestyle and values. They want to create their own opportunities and define success on their own terms.

Q: Mary Kay is built on relationships and personal connections. With technology and social media continuing to grow, how do you balance that with online selling opportunities?

A: It all comes down to giving our beauty entrepreneurs the right tools to connect in whatever way works best for them - and for their customers. Some Consultants thrive with in-person relationships, while others build their businesses primarily online.

One of our sales force members said it best: "I meet people online, but I always have my car keys ready to go meet them in person." That's the essence of what we teach - a hybrid approach. There's no one-size-fits-all way to conduct business.

Our role is to make sure every Consultant has the training, technology, and resources they need to sell and serve confidently, whether that's face-to-face, online, or a blend of both.

Q: How do you view the competitive landscape, especially with so many direct-to-consumer brands and online selling platforms out there?

A: What truly sets us apart is our Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants. Their genuine knowledge, passion, and love for Mary Kay products empower them to be the ultimate personal beauty advisors-offering tailored recommendations, and one-on-one education you simply can't find anywhere else. Through their individualized service and deep understanding of each customer's unique needs, our consultants help women not only look their best but feel their best. It's that authenticity and personal touch that keeps customers coming back to their Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. We have just ranked #2 on the Forbes Best Customer Service Companies 2026 List and this is a testament to our company's and our beauty consultants' Golden Rule Service.

Q: How do you successfully translate the Mary Kay brand, mission, and purpose across different regions and cultures?

A: It's been an incredible journey. Today, Mary Kay is in more than 40 markets, each with its own language, culture, and economy. No matter where we go, our message to women is the same: A Mary Kay opportunity offers an earning opportunity that comes with flexibility, the ability to change the lives of your customers and that of your own!

And success will look different for everyone that runs a Mary Kay business, but what never changes is our commitment to walk alongside them every step of the way.

We often say, you're in business for yourself, but not by yourself. That promise is timeless, and the trust behind our brand keeps resonating with women all over the world across generations.

Did You Know:

73% of direct sellers in the U.S. are women 1 .

In 2024, nearly 30% of new Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants were under the age of 35 2 , and today, 38% of the brand's social following is made up of Next Gen audiences.

In 2025, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World3 by Euromonitor International for the third consecutive year.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives.

1 U.S. Direct Selling Association

2 Source: Mary Kay Inc., 2024 U.S. data.

3 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data"

