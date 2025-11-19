Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Advances Growth Strategy Through California PPE Expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) ("Lakeland" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare, and first responders, today announced the next phase of its strategic expansion via its recently acquired subsidiary, California PPE Recon, Inc. ("California PPE"). With the lease of a new 8,000 square-foot facility on a half-acre parcel in Fresno, CA, California PPE is positioned to significantly expand its service footprint, strengthen operational capacity, and introduce additional service offerings to support its growing customer base in the California firefighting market and beyond.

Facility Expansion to Support Growth

California PPE has executed a lease for a newly-secured 8,000 square-foot facility strategically located in Fresno, CA and sized to accommodate its expanding operations. This expanded footprint will enable greater throughput of decontamination, inspection and repair services, rental gear logistics, and increased training capacity for fire service clients. The half-acre site allows for ancillary support space, equipment staging and vehicle access, positioning the business to scale efficiently as demand grows.

The upgraded facility ensures California PPE will more effectively serve its existing Southern California fire department customers while enabling Lakeland to leverage this platform to extend services into additional public safety markets. The expanded operations will support faster turnaround times, improved workflows, potential additional shifts, and the opportunity to offer new service modalities over the coming quarters.

Strategic Rationale

The new facility supports Lakeland's broader strategy of building a recurring revenue service platform in the U.S., complementing its global manufacturing business.

By enhancing capacity and infrastructure, California PPE can accelerate growth, deepen customer relationships, and increase the value proposition of Lakeland's fire service ecosystem.

Future services under consideration include expanded rental gear programs, training, and consulting for NFPA 1850 care and maintenance standards, and onsite inspection deployments, each of which aligns with Lakeland's service-oriented growth objectives.



CEO Commentary

"Expanding California PPE's footprint with this new 8,000-square-foot facility is a major milestone for our U.S. service platform," said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Lakeland. "This investment underscores our confidence in the long-term growth of the decontamination, inspection, repair and rental market for fire service PPE. With enhanced infrastructure and operational scale in place, we are well positioned to meet growing demand, deliver elevated service levels to our customers, and unlock new service capabilities that will deepen our recurring revenue streams and strengthen Lakeland's overall growth trajectory."

About Lakeland

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) is a global manufacturer and provider of industrial protective clothing, first-responder gear and comprehensive safety solutions. The Company distributes to a broad set of end-users worldwide-including industrial, construction, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, government and fire/rescue markets-and through its expanding service platform in North America is broadening its value-added offerings in decontamination, inspection, repair and rental of PPE. For more information, please visit www.lakeland.com-

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing, location and benefits of the lease and new facility, expansion of services, future growth of California PPE and its integration with Lakeland's service platform, and the anticipated contribution of these operations to Lakeland's recurring revenue and profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements because of various factors, including without limitation the ability to successfully install and activate new operational capacity, allocate resources to scale services, achieve projected customer expansion, and realize synergies as expected. Lakeland undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

