Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Extends Research and Development Collaboration with Institute Investigator at Scripps Research to Advance DNase Platform

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced it has executed a 4-month extension of its collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute ("Scripps Research") and the lab of Dr. Alexey Stepanov, Institute Investigator at Scripps Research effective November 1, 2025, to advance the development of the Company's research and development program evaluating the combination of systemic DNase I and CAR T-cell therapies.

Xenetic's systemic DNase I candidate, XBIO-015, is currently in preclinical development in combination with CAR-T cell therapy for both hematologic and solid tumors. Studies conducted by Dr. Stepanov and his lab at Scripps Research using lymphoma, metastatic melanoma and leukemia models have shown that co-administration of DNase I with CAR-T cells significantly reduces tumor burden, decreases metastatic lesions, and markedly extends survival compared to CAR-T cell monotherapy. Importantly, systemic DNase I-mediated degrading of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) enhances CAR-T cell efficacy, increasing the infiltration of both CAR-T cells and endogenous T cells into tumors and by mitigating the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME).

"Dr. Stepanov and the Scripps Research team continue to be valued partners, and we are pleased to once again extend our collaboration with them to further explore the full potential of our DNase-based oncology platform. The data generated to date continues to be encouraging and warrants further evaluations. The expertise and dedication of the Scripps Research team to this program further validates our belief in DNase I to improve therapeutic responses in patients undergoing CAR-T cell therapy and we look forward to continued collaboration and innovation together," commented James Parslow, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Xenetic.

Xenetic continues to advance its DNase-based technology towards Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic carcinoma and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Preclinical proof-of-concept studies combining DNase I with chemotherapy, immunotherapies, and CAR-T therapy in hematological and solid tumor and metastatic cancer models have been completed. Building on proof-of-concept success, the program has now advanced to mechanism-of-action and translational studies in preparation for a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company's proprietary DNase technology is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

