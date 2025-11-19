AIZO Group Berhad: AIZO Group Signs MoU With K2 Bitumen to Develop Green Bitumen Facility in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, AIZO Manufacturing International Sdn Bhd ("AMI"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with K2 Bitumen Sdn. Bhd. ("K2 Bitumen") to explore a strategic collaboration for the establishment of a Green Bitumen Facility in Sarawak.

From L-R: En. Zaharuddin Wahab, Group CEO of K2 Bitumen; En. Mohamed Nasser, Managing Director of K2 Bitumen; Dato' Loke Mei Chan ?????, Director of K2 Bitumen; Dato Abang Abdillah Izzarim, Executive Chairman of AIZO; Pn. Emma Yazmeen Yip, Executive Director of AIZO and En. Ahmad Rahizal, Executive Director of AIZO

The proposed facility will focus on the production and commercialisation of Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen ("CRMB") and a range of sustainable bitumen solutions, marking AIZO's expansion into environmentally oriented construction materials.

The collaboration will leverage AMI's established presence in bituminous products alongside K2 Bitumen's technical expertise in CRMB technology, which utilises recycled rubber from used tyres and other rubber waste materials. Both companies aim to jointly develop innovation-driven solutions that support Malaysia's push toward greener infrastructure, especially in East Malaysia where large-scale road and industrial development is ongoing. The MoU also includes provisions for technology sharing, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives centred on sustainable infrastructure development.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, the Executive Director of AIZO commented, "The potential collaboration with K2 Bitumen marks an important step in our broader strategy to expand into sustainable and higher-value bituminous solutions. CRMB is increasingly recognised for its durability, recyclability and environmental benefits, aligning well with national objectives to promote greener construction materials. This initiative not only strengthens our bituminous product capabilities but also positions AIZO at the forefront of ESG development in Sarawak and across Malaysia."

K2 Bitumen, a company incorporated in Malaysia and principally involved in the production of CRMB and development of modified bitumen products, and also recognised as a certified ESG company, brings specialised technology and execution capabilities that complement AIZO's long-standing experience in civil engineering, bituminous manufacturing and infrastructure-related operations. Together, the parties intend to assess the potential to scale green bitumen production in East Malaysia, creating long-term synergies while supporting circular economy practices within the construction sector.

By introducing sustainable bitumen solutions and advancing the use of recycled rubber materials, the collaboration directly supports the state's ongoing efforts to promote low-carbon construction methods, expand green manufacturing activities and strengthen circular-economy practices. This initiative also reflects AIZO's broader commitment to supporting the Sarawak State Government's vision of developing a clean, green and circular economy.

ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

