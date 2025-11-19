Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Keek Social Inc., (TSXV: KEEK) a leading social media platform dedicated to fostering authentic connections and creative expression, is excited to announce the pending release of its highly anticipated live stream monetization features. This innovative update will empower creators and influencers to earn income directly through their live broadcasts while providing audiences with new ways to support their favorite content creators.

Transforming the Live Streaming Experience

With the rapid growth in live streaming popularity, Keek Social Inc. is committed to evolving with its users' needs. The upcoming monetization tools will allow creators to activate revenue options during live streams, including virtual gifts, paid shoutouts, exclusive access events, and from the sale of merchandise using the Keek OfferBox ads. This suite of features is designed to reward creativity and enable sustainable growth for independent creators and established influencers alike.

Viewers will be able to purchase the virtual gifts via in app payments on the Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore (pending the approval of each platform respectively). Viewers will also be able to purchase virtual gift packages via credit card, debit card or non-card payments at www.keek.com.

Keek has established global payments services and is able to settle funds to users in approximately 140 countries globally. Our goal is to provide users, the fastest payouts and largest commissions in the live streaming industry today. North American users will be able to receive commission payments in as little as 48 hours.

Unlike competitive services like BIGO live, who earn revenues mostly from digital gift package purchases (approximately $2 billion in 2024), Keek will earn revenues from both gift package purchases and instream advertising via Keek's proprietary Adshare network. Management believes that this combination will provide KEEK with a higher ARPU then its competitors.

Monetization

Industry average ARPU for digital gifting in livestreaming services ranges from $10-$25 a year per person. Management is confident that it can monetize users in a similar range. Currently the Company is spending $2.20 to acquire a user. Both the estimated ARPU and customer acquisition costs are subject to change, for a variety of reasons including but not limited to, changing market conditions, completion and other factors.

Benefits for Creators and Audiences

Direct Earnings: Creators can monetize their content in real time, increasing engagement and opening new income streams.

Enhanced Interaction: Fans can support creators through live tipping, exclusive content access, and interactive features.

Secure and Transparent: Keek provides site safety by deploying AI livestream moderation services to protect users from inappropriate content or unwanted interactions with viewers. Commitment to Community and Innovation

"At Keek Social Inc., our mission is to empower every creator to thrive," said the Mark Itwaru CEO. "The upcoming live stream monetization feature is a testament to our dedication to providing meaningful opportunities for creators and elevating the social media experience for everyone."

Release Timeline and Availability

The live stream monetization tools are currently in the final stages of development and will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. Creators and users can expect regular updates and new enhancements as Keek Social Inc. continues to innovate.

About Keek Social Inc.

Keek Social Inc. is a dynamic social platform driven by community, creativity, and innovation. With a global user base,in 140 countries, Keek Social Inc. offers a space for authentic interaction, content discovery, and creative growth.

You can download Keek from the Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore or you can find Keek at www.keek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Results may vary for the use of any Keek service described above. The phrase "get famous fast" is a catch phrase and is not meant to be taken literally. A given users popularity is based on several factors includin not limited to, engaging content. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275139

SOURCE: Keek Social Inc.