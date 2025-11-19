NextTrip Signs Letter of Intent and Enters Exclusive Discussions to Acquire GoUSA TV Platform

Acquisition Would Revive and Expand a Recognized Travel Media Brand, "Powered by NextTrip," Enhancing the Company's Global Media Footprint and Distribution for JOURNY and Other NextTrip Media Properties

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and entered exclusive discussions to acquire the GoUSA TV platform, content library, and related assets.

Originally developed by Brand USA as a free, ad-supported streaming service promoting travel to the United States through entertainment, GoUSA TV became a well-known destination for documentaries, films, and series celebrating American destinations, food, and culture. The platform reached audiences worldwide through leading distribution channels, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, YouTube, and its dedicated iOS and Android apps.

By acquiring GoUSA TV, NextTrip intends to revive and expand this trusted brand, leveraging its recognized name, diverse catalog, and loyal global audience base. The platform's strong relationships with tourism boards, convention bureaus, and destination marketing organizations, combined with its high-quality travel content, align seamlessly with NextTrip's strategy to grow its media ecosystem and drive travel engagement across multiple regions.

Following completion of definitive agreements and closing currently anticipated to occur prior to year-end, GoUSA TV is expected to relaunch as a distinct brand Powered by NextTrip, operating alongside JOURNY, Travel Magazine, and other NextTrip Media properties. This structure provides an audience-ready channel that will complement JOURNY while extending the Company's reach across Europe and global streaming platforms, creating new opportunities for co-productions, destination marketing partnerships, and cross-platform content syndication.

Bill Kerby, Founder & CEO of NextTrip, commented:

"Signing this Letter of Intent represents a strategic step in revitalizing one of the most recognizable travel media brands. GoUSA TV's established audience, industry partnerships, and respected content portfolio fit perfectly within NextTrip's ecosystem. As a brand Powered by NextTrip, we see tremendous opportunity to reimagine its mission, expanding beyond the U.S. to inspire global travelers while connecting that inspiration directly to bookings."

Ian Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer of NextTrip Media, added:

"GoUSA TV successfully demonstrated how streaming entertainment can influence real-world travel decisions. Under NextTrip's ownership, we plan to modernize its technology, introduce fresh content, and integrate our proprietary engagement tools that convert viewers into travelers. This acquisition embodies our broader goal, to turn inspiration into action through compelling storytelling and seamless booking pathways."

The planned acquisition aligns with NextTrip's broader media expansion following the rebrand and relaunch of JOURNY, the debut of JOURNY Originals, and the rollout of its multi-platform presence across Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, and FAST channels worldwide. Together, JOURNY and GoUSA TV will strengthen NextTrip's "Watch. Scan. Book. Go." ecosystem by connecting high-quality media content to travel discovery and commerce.

About GoUSA TV

GoUSA TV is a free, ad-supported travel entertainment channel that inspires global audiences to explore the USA through films, documentaries, and original series celebrating the nation's diverse destinations, food, culture, and music. Available on more than 20 platforms in over 100 countries, GoUSA TV reaches millions of viewers each month across Europe and international markets.

About JOURNY (Powered by NextTrip)

JOURNY is a global travel and lifestyle channel showcasing cinematic storytelling from around the world. Available across major FAST, VOD, and mobile platforms, JOURNY features a growing catalog of licensed and original content that inspires viewers to explore, connect, and experience the world. JOURNY is part of the NextTrip ecosystem, where media meets technology through the Company's proprietary "Watch. Scan. Book. Go." content-to-commerce model.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is redefining travel at the intersection of media and technology through a vertically integrated ecosystem that combines immersive content, smart booking tools, and premium services to inspire travelers first and seamlessly convert that inspiration into bookings. Powered by its proprietary NXT2.0 engine, NextTrip offers solutions across luxury hotels, cruises, group travel, and vacation packages, anchored by Five Star Alliance, featuring 5,000+ of the world's finest properties, and TA Pipeline, a leading group travel and agent booking platform for Mexico and the Caribbean. At the top of the funnel, JOURNY reaches millions of consumers through streaming platforms, delivering travel inspiration and discovery, while Travel Magazine serves as a powerful mid-funnel anchor, deepening engagement through editorial content and guiding audiences toward high-value bookings, together creating a unique "content-to-commerce" model that drives transactions for travelers and measurable results for industry partners. NextTrip's proposition, Watch. Scan. Book. Go., captures its mission to transform inspiration into action. For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

