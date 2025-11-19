Digitunity Calls on Companies to Donate Retired Computers and Power Opportunity in Their Communities

CONWAY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Digitunity , a national nonprofit advancing digital opportunity through computer ownership, is calling on companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi to donate their retired or unused computers and technology equipment. This is part of an effort, in partnership with AT&T, to help increase computer ownership in communities that need it most.

Across these three states, more than one in five households still lack a large-screen computer, among the highest rates of limited computer access in the nation.* Without a working computer, students struggle to complete coursework, adults face barriers to employment, and families have limited access to essential services.

"Businesses have the power to support local communities by making a slight change in their IT asset management practices," said Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. "With each refresh cycle, a portion of decommissioned, surplus, or out of use computers could instead be leveraged to help folks that are impacted by the digital divide. It's a corporate social responsibility win, an environmental win, and a social impact win. A donated computer could be the very thing a recipient needs to advance their education, find a job, access telehealth services, and so much more."

Digitunity's Corporate Concierge Donation Service provides companies with a secure, data-safe, and environmentally responsible way to donate retired technology. Through this program, each donation is connected with a trusted refurbisher and community organization, making for a smooth process that promotes both sustainability and social impact.

The initiative contributes to environmental sustainability by promoting the responsible recycling and reuse of technology. The opportunity for second-use technology puts powerful tools back into use through an innovative, community-focused model.

Businesses interested in participating can learn more and start the donation process here .

*Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2024 American Community Survey (1-Year Estimates) - Approximately 22% of households in Arkansas, 21% in Louisiana, and 23% in Mississippi report not having a desktop or laptop computer.

About Digitunity

Digitunity is a national nonprofit organization working to make computer ownership possible for everyone. Through partnerships with corporations, community organizations, and government agencies, Digitunity connects donated technology with people and programs that need it most. Learn more at www.digitunity.org .

SOURCE: Digitunity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digitunity-calls-on-companies-to-donate-retired-computers-and-pow-1103145