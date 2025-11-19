PAO Group Inc: LAW90 Launches Revolutionary AI Positioning Program, Expands Into Texas Market, and Announces National Hiring for 2026

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG:OTC), LAW90, a leading innovator in legal advertising, technology and attorney performance enhancement, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Positioning Program, a proprietary system designed to give attorneys a powerful competitive advantage in case preparation, strategy, and litigation outcomes.

The AI Positioning Program provides an unprecedented boost in case performance. While a traditional attorney might secure a $10,000 verdict on a standard case, attorneys who utilize LAW90's AI-driven system have the potential to achieve verdicts exceeding $800,000 on the same case. This measurable performance uplift is the result of advanced data-driven AI strategy, AI predictive modeling, and deep case analysis that positions attorneys to win major cases more efficiently and confidently in a very short amount off time.

"LAW90's AI platform is reshaping what attorneys can accomplish," said James Schramm, CEO and Chairman. "Our mission is to empower legal professionals with tools that dramatically enhance their impact, success rate, and client outcomes. This technology is not the future-it's here now, and it's transforming the industry. This AI program is exclusive to LAW90 members (attorneys)."

Expansion Into Texas

In addition to the program launch, LAW90 is expanding into the Texas legal market and will officially begin pre-sales for its membership programs in January 2026. This marks a major milestone in the company's national growth strategy, creating new opportunities for law firms and solo practitioners across the state.

National Hiring Initiative for 2026

To support its expansion and rapid nationwide adoption of the AI Positioning Program, marketing, memberships and Specialized Litigator Award, LAW90 is also announcing the recruitment of National Marketing Executives for 2026. These positions will play a critical role in building partnerships, onboarding member attorneys, and accelerating national brand presence.

About PAO Group, Inc,

PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG) is a publicly traded holding company in America dedicated to providing an environment where every individual feels empowered, supported, and confident in the pursuit of their legal rights. We are dedicated to continuous learning, community engagement, and referring innovative legal practices to better serve those who entrust us with their most pressing legal challenges. Our plan involves the implementation of an all-new initiative through the planned acquisition of currently operating businesses.

About LAW90

We are a multimedia advertising and private membership company dedicated to connecting the public with qualified legal professionals. We provide attorneys with high-quality client leads, comprehensive marketing support, and access to business development resources that help grow their practices. In addition, members are eligible to receive the "Specialized Litigator" award from the Association of Elite Attorneys - a distinction that enhances professional credibility and strengthens client trust. For the public, LAW90 ensures direct and reliable access to experienced lawyers who can resolve their legal issues efficiently and affordably. Through our innovative platform, we bridge the gap between individuals seeking legal help and the professionals best equipped to serve them. LAW90.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to PAO Group future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of PAO Group to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which PAO Group operates; the ability of PAO Group to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends in the future use of psychedelics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

