Flux Marine's $15M Infusion Fuels Production Ramp to Meet Expanding Order Book

Having led North American deliveries of high-voltage electric outboards in 2024 and 2025, Flux Marine will continue to invest in production of outboards and powertrain technology.

BRISTOL, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Flux Marine, a developer of electric propulsion technology for recreational and commercial watercraft, announced a $15 million infusion of capital to scale outboard production and expand core technology sales. The funding included participation from existing investors and customers, as well as a new backer, Collide Capital. This brings total funding to over $30 million since 2020. The company has fully commercialized its 115HP electric outboard and modular battery pack - the only high-voltage electric outboard in production in North America that was designed with a clean-sheet approach.

This funding is supporting Flux Marine's transition from a two-year, customer-driven fleet validation program to scaling production. "The ocean environment is unforgiving - so after several years of internal prototyping and testing, we put systems in the hands of early adopters to rigorously validate real-world performance and rapidly iterate through customer feedback," said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. "This period of testing with customers required a significant investment of time and resources but contributes to the overall capital efficiency of the company and instills consumer confidence as other players remain early in development. Since completing this testing with customers, we've delivered more high-voltage electric outboards than any other company on the continent over the last 18 months."

By focusing on propulsion technology, Flux Marine's mission is to partner with boat builders, enabling them to offer electric options and expand their customer base. The modular electric powertrain and battery architecture integrates across a wide range of hulls, enabling rapid rollouts of electric boat packages as seen with partners such as Scout Boats, Highfield, Flagship Pontoons, Hyfoil, and most recently, Zodiac. Having tested most electric products that have entered the market, Christophe Lavigne, President of Highfield Boats noted, "Between the no-maintenance closed loop cooling system, innovative belt drive and lower unit, the Flux outboard is the solution. We are there, we are building the future."

"The future of marine electrification depends on empowering, not replacing, the industry's best boat builders and dealers. Companies like Highfield, Scout, and Zodiac have spent decades mastering boat design and manufacturing economics to deliver products that customers actually want," said investor Stephen Petranek, Operating Partner of Ocean Zero. "Flux Marine's approach builds on that expertise, enabling partners to keep innovating in the market segments they know best while we focus on building the best propulsion systems."

Customers are using Flux-powered boats for a variety of applications, from aquaculture workboats in Maine to rental fleets on lakes, and even twin-outboard superyacht tenders in the British Virgin Islands. To support these customers, Flux Marine's in-house software team developed a comprehensive Fleet Telematics Platform providing real-time, cellular connection to every system in the field. This allows the team to continuously monitor system health, perform remote diagnostics, configure over-the-air (OTA) updates, and garner unique insights from trip data. Features are added in each new release, with AI-powered predictive maintenance and route optimization on the horizon. Part of what enables such sophisticated telematics is Flux Marine's commitment to developing technology in-house.

"Developing our own electric stack - from power electronics and cooling systems to battery packs and battery management systems, software and telematics, gives us complete control over performance, quality, supply chain, and long-term cost reduction," said Sorkin. "More recently, we've received interest from other industries for our rugged and proven underlying technology. We're leaning into these dual-use opportunities and have been actively delivering solutions to uncrewed platforms."

With both development and manufacturing capabilities at the 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Rhode Island, the team has found success supporting undersea and aerospace companies with domestically produced, quick-turn powertrain and energy products. "Demand for our core technology continues to increase, and we're excited to support that demand, alongside our outboard propulsion products, across the globe," Sorkin added.

Between deep technical expertise, growing production capacity, and a proven track record of delivering more high-voltage electric propulsion systems this past year in North America than any other company, Flux Marine is not just enabling electric propulsion, it is driving advancements in the maritime industry while fueling a broader transition to domestically manufactured technology. For an inside look, view the company's latest video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8_yHWuecCU.

To learn more about Flux-powered products or technology, visit https://www.fluxmarine.com/ or contact sales@fluxmarine.com.

About Flux Marine

Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is redefining marine propulsion with electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems designed for performance and reliability. The company's patented technology delivers sporty acceleration, sharp maneuverability, and quiet operation, without the noise or fumes of traditional engines. Backed by an intuitive software platform, Flux Marine outboards are simple to operate with a sleek onboard display and mobile app. Charging is seamless at a dock slip or home outlet, and the company's dedicated customer support ensures a smooth ownership experience from day one. Learn more at: https://www.fluxmarine.com/.

