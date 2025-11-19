PayQuicker Partners with dLocal to Expand its Global Payout Orchestration Platform in Africa & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America

The partnership unlocks new opportunities for high-growth companies rapidly expanding in emerging markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / PayQuicker, the leader in global payouts orchestration, and dLocal , the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced the expansion of PayQuicker's payout solutions into Africa & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. This partnership strengthens PayQuicker's position as the most intelligent and wide-reaching global payouts orchestration solution, now connecting global merchants to local consumers across key focus regions.

By integrating dLocal's robust payment platform, PayQuicker's payouts orchestration solution expands its global reach, enabling businesses to send payouts across emerging markets and support multiple currencies. The platform consolidates leading payment systems into a single API, intelligently routing payouts, personalizing each transaction, and optimizing for the fastest and most cost-effective payment paths.

Together, PayQuicker and dLocal will enable more businesses to access and unlock the potential of emerging markets. By leveraging dLocal's local expertise and its network of over 900 local and alternative payment methods (APMs), including bank transfers and eWallets-PayQuicker can support dynamic FX conversions and a wide range of instant payout solutions. This enables businesses to send funds quickly, securely, and through the methods their customers prefer.

"At PayQuicker, our mission is to help businesses grow globally and scale operations quickly, because in today's competitive landscape, speed and efficiency are the keys to winning," said Paul Beldham, CEO of PayQuicker. "By aggregating the world's leading payment systems into a single API, we've done the hard work of streamlining complex, multi-vendor payment programs so businesses can focus on expansion, not operational hurdles. Our partnership with dLocal strengthens our global payouts orchestration platform, ensuring businesses stay ahead as the world of payments continues to evolve, shift, and accelerate."

The strategic partnership with dLocal is critical to expanding coverage, strengthening reliability, and driving the next generation of global payments, empowering businesses with a seamless, scalable, and fully compliant payout experience in an increasingly borderless economy. Expanding geographically, PayQuicker can increase its reach into the industries it currently serves, across the gig and creator economies , direct selling , affiliate networks , clinical trials and more.

"By partnering with PayQuicker, we simplify global payouts for businesses and individuals in emerging markets," said Horacio Raviolo, Head of Commercial Partnerships at dLocal. This collaboration combines PayQuicker's innovative payout platform with our extensive local payment network, giving clients a seamless and efficient way to send and receive funds across Africa & the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, while reducing friction for companies looking to scale in these regions."

About PayQuicker:

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 210 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com .

About dLocal:

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate processors or set up local entities. For more information, visit https://www.dlocal.com .

