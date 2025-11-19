NOMAD Industries inc.: NOMADslow.tv Unveils a 28-Hour Atmospheric Journey Across Canada With VIA Rail

Celebrating The Canadian's 70th Anniversary, NOMAD Founder Jason Rodi Transforms the Iconic Rail Route Into Immersive Slow TV Cinema, Live-Scored by ANTENNAE

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / NOMADslow.tv, the Montreal-based Slow TV travel channel, announces a collaboration with VIA Rail marking the 70th anniversary of its The Canadian route. Shot in slow motion with long, meditative takes, the 28-hour series blends expansive landscapes, train-side imagery, and a live score by the 33-member ANTENNAE ensemble.

A cinematic view from the roofline of VIA Rail's The Canadian, captured by Montreal filmmaker Jason Rodi for NOMADslow.tv's new 28-hour Slow TV series.

For five years, founder Jason Rodi has developed a distinct approach to Slow TV - not real-time recording but atmospheric long-form cinema. Through extended shots and visual minimalism, he transforms travel into an inward experience. "Nothing lends itself more naturally to immersion than the train," he says, "because cinema itself began with the image of a train arriving."

Filmed from Toronto to Vancouver aboard The Canadian, the series invites viewers to follow the rhythm of the rails and see the country unfold as a continuous, dreamlike panorama. The imagery is paired with live-scored performances from ANTENNAE, the Montreal ensemble that gathers weekly at NOMAD's Mile End studio.

With no narration or commentary, the series offers the sensation of sitting on the train itself - an open view onto the country's scale that encourages calm, attention, and presence. The project is available as a six-hour film on VIA Rail's YouTube channel and a 14-episode, 28-hour series on NOMADslow.tv.

The collaboration appeals to music and cinema enthusiasts, rail-travel admirers, and audiences seeking immersive, reflective content. It contributes to the expanding field of contemplative cinema, valued for its ability to slow time and restore focus in an overstimulated media landscape.

"For me, NOMADslow.tv is a lifelong film," says Rodi. "My cinema is a never-ending work - a window to the beauty of the world - that gives viewers their thoughts back instead of demanding their attention. This project with VIA Rail extends that vision by revealing the poetry in our everyday surroundings."

About NOMADslow.tv

NOMADslow.tv is a Montreal-based Slow TV travel channel offering more than 500 hours of atmospheric journey-based cinema. Its films transform landscapes, trains, cities, and coastlines into immersive experiences that encourage calm and presence.

About Jason Rodi

Jason Rodi is a Montreal filmmaker who founded Moment Factory in 2001. In 2017, he received the Meritorious Service Cross of Canada. Since 2010, he has focused on creating atmospheric cinema through NOMADslow.tv and the wider NOMADlife.tv studio.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail is Canada's national passenger rail service, connecting communities across the country and celebrating more than 70 years of service on The Canadian route.

