Goldcliff Resource Corp.: New Sampling Expands Cliff Zone to the North at Kettle Valley Gold/Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF) reports that construction of drill access trails and new drill pads completed between November 3 and 6, 2025 has exposed additional mineralized rock at the Kettle Valley Gold-Silver Project in southern British Columbia. Examination of this material prompted further prospecting and sampling. The newly defined North Cliff Zone has now been traced for over 200 metres along strike.

The North Cliff Zone is a fault-bounded, north-trending ridge characterized by widespread silicification, quartz-carbonate veining, stockwork veining, and local brecciation. These features, along with multiple structural controls, collectively expand the mineralized footprint at Kettle Valley and provide new drill targets across a broad vertical range above the levels tested during the 2022 program.

Expanded Surface Exposure and New Mineralized Zone

Goldcliff's objective during the November work program was to establish access to a ridgetop that forms the North Cliff Zone. This new infrastructure will allow the Company to test an extensive vertical range of untested targets situated above the 2022 drill elevations. Initial field observations along the ridge revealed abundant quartz and quartz-calcite veining and locally brecciated, altered intrusive rock.

Following review of the first set of samples, a two-person crew returned to the property on November 11 for additional prospecting. This work extended the zone farther downslope to the north, confirming that the mineralized intrusive rock continues beyond the ridge crest before becoming obscured by glacial overburden.

Structural Controls and Multiple Host Units

The North Cliff Zone is sharply bounded by faults. The western margin is marked by a steep granitic rock face, while the eastern boundary is defined by a prominent gully interpreted to be another fault. East of this gully lies a K-spar megacrystic intrusive unit, which previously returned the highest-grade gold-silver samples on the property.

The presence of mineralization in both rock units indicates that the hydrothermal system at Kettle Valley is not restricted to a single lithology. Numerous north-trending and cross-cutting faults created permeable fracture networks and breccia zones that acted as pathways for mineralizing fluids.

Sampling and Next Steps

A total of 28 rock samples from the newly exposed and expanded areas have been submitted for analysis. Current assay laboratory backlog is six to eight weeks.

