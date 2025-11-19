Hi Marley Ranked Number 244 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes 325 Percent Revenue Growth to Hi Marley's Insurance-Focused Mission and Staff

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Hi Marley , creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced it ranked number 244 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Hi Marley grew 325 percent during this period.

Mike Greene, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hi Marley, credits the company's 325 percent revenue growth to its dedication to continuously improving its smart communications platform for insurance companies, leading to faster claim resolution and a great user experience that benefits carriers and their policyholders. He said, "I attribute our success to Hi Marley's talented, innovative team and our commitment to simplifying insurance communication and enhancing the experience for everyone involved. Our insurance-focused platform saves carriers money, reduces customer churn, and delights policyholders."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Hi Marley previously ranked number 67 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023. This year's recognition highlights Hi Marley's rapid expansion and innovation in the insurance technology sector.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to their operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent communication platform built for P&C insurance. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

PR Contact:

Joel Richman

Escalate PR

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hi-marley-ranked-number-244-fastest-growing-company-in-north-amer-1104078