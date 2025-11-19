Cisco Systems Inc.: Fostering Connection Across Latin America With Cisco Networking Academy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / By Rebeca De La Vega

Across Latin America, Cisco Networking Academy is forging partnerships that are unlocking opportunities and preparing the generation for a digital future.

In recognition of these efforts, 15 countries and countless communities were recently united through our one-of-a-kind hybrid Latin American Partner Conference. This milestone event, fueled by the spirit of innovation and collaboration, connected over 150 partners, both online via Webex and in our Cisco offices in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, and Peru.

A Modern Connection Model

Seamlessly blending in-person energy with digital reach, this conference gave participants front-row seats to the digitized workforce of the future, Cisco Networking Academy programming and its offerings, and the advancement of technology throughout Latin America.

These connections celebrated Cisco Networking Academy's on-the-ground impact across the region. For example, in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Universidad Latina, and Cisco Networking Academy teamed up to launch the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) education, a cornerstone of Costa Rica's National Artificial Intelligence strategy. In the first month, 4,000 students enrolled, with the goal of more fully bringing Costa Rica into the digital economy.

Shaping the Future of Work

At the center of our conversations was the ever-evolving workforce landscape. In Costa Rica, industry leaders and instructors came together in person to discuss what is really needed for Cisco Networking Academy students to thrive in real-life tech careers at major companies.

One of the most notable highlights was the genuine, face-to-face collaboration between academia and industry. Leaders from major organizations such as GBM, Datasys, Quicknet, and Fusionet shared insights on the most in-demand skills and how instructors can empower students to connect their learning to professional success.

One example shared came from Moquegua, Peru. There, the Talento Digital Moquegua initiative - a partnership between Anglo American and Cisco Networking Academy - has trained over 1,300 individuals in networking and cybersecurity skills, directly aligning learning with industry demands.

Further, in Mexico, more than 7,800 young professionals have launched successful careers in technology and cybersecurity thanks to a partnership between Cisco, the International Youth Foundation (IYF), Bécalos, and others, showing that when industry players come together opportunities for students multiply.

Vision, Innovation, and AI

The conference was teeming with updates and forward-looking ideas from Cisco leadership and Cisco Networking Academy experts. Both explored Cisco's vision and strategy for the region and how those advances are shaping tomorrow's opportunities. Experts shared guidance on both skills and mindsets needed to thrive in an AI-driven world, furthering reinforcing Cisco's commitment to providing students with the skills they need to solve tomorrow's problems today.

Across Latin America, this vision is becoming reality. In Brazil, Cisco's CyberEducation Program - part of the Country Digital Acceleration initiative - has trained almost a quarter million Brazilians through cybersecurity marathons and hands-on mentorship, closing skills gaps and driving employability. In Bogotá, Colombia, the SED-CISCO Academies are setting a new standard for education for all, preparing 15,000 students - including many living with disabilities - for impactful digital careers and leadership roles.

The spirit of community strongly powers Cisco Networking Academy across the region. From Mexico to Chile, Cisco Networking Academy alumni are using their new skills, certifications, and experience to land jobs, internships, and academic opportunities, turning learning into lasting impact.

Future Focused: Stronger Together

Our hybrid conference was more than an event; it was a bridge between past achievements and future ambitions, connecting industry and academia, technology and opportunity, vision and action. Together, we're shaping a future where every learner across Latin America will thrive in the digital world.

Whether it's launching AI programs in Costa Rica, boosting cybersecurity in Brazil, modernizing education in Peru, or fostering an inclusive future in Colombia, Cisco Networking Academy is proud to be at the heart of Latin America's digital transformation.

Join Cisco Networking Academy Community today. Empower your students, connect with industry leaders, and help shape the future of tech education across Latin America.

