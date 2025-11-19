New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of John Trapani as Field CTO for Financial Services. In this newly created role, Trapani will collaborate across Datadog's sales, product and marketing teams to advance a unified observability strategy for customers and prospects in the financial services industry.

"John's deep experience developing new products, features and functionality that support FinServ clients will be critical for Datadog as we continue to tailor our observability, security and AI capabilities for our global customers," said Eugene Kovnatsky, VP of Product Solutions Architecture and Field CTO Teams at Datadog. "John's long track record of success has made him a trusted advisor to global banking, capital market and market infrastructure clients."

"The financial services industry is constantly evolving. That's become truer than ever as AI projects proliferate and companies continue to modernize. I look forward to working with Datadog's technical and go-to-market teams to guide customers on their digital transformation journeys, working to resolve their pain points and realize value from their investments in a unified observability and security platform," said Trapani.

Trapani brings more than 35 years of experience to Datadog, with a background in software development and industry leadership. Most recently, he was an Industry Leader of Financial Services at Appian Corporation. Prior to that, he held multiple roles over a 20-year career at Fitch Ratings where he led application development teams and was the Head of Engineering and Managing Director responsible for all core analytical platforms.

To learn more about Datadog's solutions for financial services, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/financial-services/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274962

SOURCE: Datadog, Inc.