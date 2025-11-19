iConnections, the leading network for allocators and fund managers, today announced the launch of Pipelines, a new productivity and relationship-management tool built directly into the platform. Pipelines gives LPs and GPs a structured, visual, and purpose-built way to organize their outreach, nurture relationships, and drive their fundraising or investment processes forward-without relying on fragmented spreadsheets or generic CRMs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119021208/en/

Born from extensive feedback across the alternative investment ecosystem, Pipelines is designed to solve a common industry challenge: after a productive event or outreach cycle, promising conversations often lose momentum because there is no simple, tailored way to track next steps.

"With Pipelines, users finally have a workflow that matches the way this industry actually operates," said Douglas Melchior, VP of Product at iConnections. "We built it to be fast, flexible, and intuitive so LPs and GPs can turn a list of connections into a clear set of next steps. It is not a CRM clone. It is a relationship engine designed specifically for capital allocators and managers."

Inside Pipelines, users can:

Build targeted lists of allocators or funds using detailed filters such as strategy, AUM, geography, and investor type.

Create custom pipelines to support upcoming events, roadshows, fundraising cycles, or targeted outreach rounds.

Define stages that match their process instead of forcing rigid CRM structures.

Drag and drop contacts across statuses to see exactly where each relationship stands.

Add notes and capture context directly on each profile, alongside historical meetings, messages, and documents.

Set follow-ups with automated reminders to ensure no opportunity slips through the cracks.

Message contacts or book meetings straight from the pipeline, keeping everything in one unified workflow.

"Pipelines gives our clients something they have been asking for: a clean, actionable view of every relationship," said Rob Tappero, Chief Revenue Officer at iConnections. "This will help LPs and GPs stay organized, stay intentional, and ultimately drive more successful interactions across the entire capital-raising and deployment cycle."

Pipelines will be available to all LP and GP members on the iConnections platform beginning today. The release marks a key milestone in iConnections' continued evolution into the most efficient, effective, and connected network for alternative investing.

"Every major connection begins with a conversation," added Melchior. "Pipelines ensures those conversations go somewhere."

Firms interested in accessing Pipelines and the broader iConnections network can explore membership options at iconnections.io.

About iConnections

iConnections is the most efficient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising all in one place, all year long.

By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time before, during, and after events.

The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry's most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide.

Where Capital Connects Year-Round.

Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119021208/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kelly Altomare, CMO, kaltomare@iconnections.io

888-878-6310