New Immersive One platform capability delivers evidence-based reporting derived from authentic, full-chain adversary attacks on vendor-specific tooling

Immersive, the leader in cyber resilience, today announced the general availability of Dynamic Threat Range, a groundbreaking new capability within its Immersive One platform that transforms how organizations validate and improve cyber readiness.

Dynamic Threat Range runs authentic, full-chain live-fire attacks within supported enterprise environments, delivering a level of realism that traditional log replays cannot match. Powered by a new Infrastructure-as-Code foundation, it enables complex, real-world simulations at scale and provides measurable insight into how teams detect and respond under pressure.

A New Standard for Continuous Cyber Resilience

Dynamic Threat Range provides the optimal environment for developing cyber readiness and achieving lasting resilience. By transforming performance into measurable insights, it ensures every exercise strengthens capability and confidence across people, process, and technology.

Key benefits include:

Train under real conditions: Conduct investigations and detection drills within supported enterprise SIEMs such as Elastic and Splunk to ensure training relevance and transferability.

Measure what matters: Quantify readiness through objective, evidence-based metrics such as Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), providing clear proof of progress and ROI.

Focus on the right threats: Access scenarios curated to mirror the techniques and threat actors most relevant to your organization's environment.

Prepare teams for resilience: Build the confidence and coordination required to respond decisively when incidents occur, accelerating overall organizational readiness.

"For years, security teams have been forced to train in environments that don't reflect their real-world and ever-evolving attack surface," said Aniket Menon, Chief Product Officer at Immersive. "Dynamic Threat Range changes that. By enabling exercises within an organization's actual SIEM and network technologies, we're giving leaders and technical teams verifiable, data-backed proof of readiness, and finally moving the industry from 'we think we're ready' to 'we know we're ready.'"

Strategic Advantage for Customers and Partners

With this launch, Immersive reinforces its leadership as the only platform delivering continuous, evidence-based cyber resilience. The Dynamic Threat Range capability empowers CISOs and security champions to confidently prove and improve readiness, while offering new revenue opportunities for partners through services like pre-sales readiness assessments and post-incident benchmarking.

Upcoming roadmap milestones include support for Microsoft Sentinel, advanced custom exercise creation, and AI-driven communication analysis-expanding the platform's benchmarking and automation capabilities in early 2026.

For more details on Immersive One Dynamic Threat Range, visit https://www.immersivelabs.com/lp/dynamic-threat-range

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what's next.

Immersive is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

