Torq Achieves 284%EMEA Customer Growth As It Signs Iconic Enterprises Including Virgin Atlantic, Kyocera, Siemens, and Zara

Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, today announced it has exceeded Q3 EMEA revenue estimates, achieving 185% of its quarterly target. Torq is now firmly established as EMEA's autonomous security operations platform of choice as enterprise goliaths continue joining its customer ranks, including Virgin Atlantic, Kyocera, Siemens, and Zara. Torq's EMEA headcount grew 400% across 2025 to accommodate the exponentially increasing demand.

"As worldwide momentum accelerates, Torq is doubling down on its EMEA investment by expanding operations, growing regional leadership, and strengthening our on-the-ground presence to fuel our next stage of growth," said Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder, Torq. "Torq is now trusted by many of the world's largest brands inside some of the most complex and sophisticated security operations centers. With new expansion into Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, and Switzerland, we are continuing to scale our footprint across the region. EMEA's most successful companies now rely on our enterprise-grade platform to manage and optimize their security operations, mitigate threats at machine speed, reduce complexity, and free their security teams to focus on higher-value innovation."

"We're always innovating our security operations approach at Virgin Atlantic and trying to find better, smarter ways of doing things, and the Torq Security Operations Platform is driving significant benefits for us," said John White, CISO, Virgin Atlantic. "Today, innovation stems from an AI-first approach, which Torq excels at. Torq is making our security operations simpler and more efficient, and providing us with complete coverage across our security stack. Torq is now our umbrella platform and it's next-level technology I've never seen before from any other vendor. I also love Torq's branding and how it's bringing back fun and energy to cybersecurity."

"Joining forces with Torq helps ensure our proprietary architecture is best equipped to offer peace of mind to customers," said Andrew Smith, CISO, Kyocera.

"The Torq Security Operations Platform makes the potential of AI in a SOC attainable and sustainable by connecting AI with the SOC's full range of tools and processes," said Francis Odum, Founder and Software Analyst, Cyber Research. "With Torq, you can automate more than 95% of Tier-1 analyst tasks and significantly reduce the burden on existing SOC teams. Torq is a huge game-changer for enterprises."

"In just three quarters, we've seen Torq's enterprise footprint expand throughout EMEA with multiple six-figure deals," said Josh Morris, CRO, Torq. "Torq continues to build and evolve the most innovative and transformational security operations solution available today. And it's all because of our unrelenting customer focus. We're about embracing the security community, understanding their pain, providing future-proof solutions that yield unparalleled protection, and celebrating our collective success."

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull Bear), Informatica, Kyocera, PepsiCo, Procter Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, Virgin Atlantic, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.

