With new offices in Seoul and Madrid, CrewAI accelerates the shift from AI prototyping to AI agents in production at enterprise scale.

CrewAI, the leading multi-agent orchestration framework, today announced the launch of CrewAI AOP (Agent Operations Platform), accelerating its expansion as the enterprise infrastructure for building, deploying and managing AI agents. CrewAI moves beyond experimentation and gives enterprises full observability, governance and the ability to turn AI agents into reliable business infrastructure that delivers measurable business outcomes.

The company's CrewAI AOP is the enterprise control plane for AI agents, where companies design, build, deploy, monitor and govern agents in production. AOP combines a visual, no-code builder with deep observability, security and role-based access controls so both technical and non-technical teams can safely scale intelligent operations. With CrewAI AOP, enterprises can finally build, ship and scale production-grade agents with confidence, unlocking speed, control, governance and enterprise maturity in one platform.

In other recent news from CrewAI, it recently opened new offices in South Korea and Spain as part of a global expansion to make AI agents reliable infrastructure for every enterprise. CrewAI's Seoul office marks its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, launched in partnership with KT, after the companies closed a global MSA agreement. Reflecting CrewAI's global demand and rapid adoption of agentic AI in the Asia-Pacific region, the new office supports local deployment, enterprise support and co-innovation with one of Asia's largest telecommunications providers.

CrewAI's Madrid office anchors its European expansion in partnership with Konecta, a global leader in customer experience and AI-powered digital operations. This positions Konecta as one of CrewAI's lead implementation partners in EMEA, enabling enterprises across Europe and Latin America to design, deploy and govern multi-agent systems.

Additionally, CrewAI is launching a new AI course taught by CrewAI CEO João Moura in collaboration with Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.ai, and an early investor in CrewAI, on how to build AI agents for production. This collaboration with Andrew Ng supports CrewAI's global education and thought leadership efforts. The course, titled "Design, Develop, and Deploy Multi-Agent Systems with CrewAI", is the most advanced in the CrewAI agentic AI course series. The course teaches developers and teams how to design, orchestrate and run collaborative AI agents using CrewAI's open-source framework and AOP platform. More than 230,000 people have completed the previous two courses, making it one of the largest educational programs in the world for practical, production-ready AI agents.

CrewAI is unique in its ability to demonstrate both strong developer adoption and enterprise scale. During the third quarter of 2025, CrewAI ran 1.1 billion agentic automations while expanding into seven-figure agreements across the globe. CrewAI was also recognized as a HFS Hot Tech by HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, and a Gartner Cool Vendor earlier this year.

"Enterprises are moving beyond building AI. They need AI agents they can deploy and trust in production: observable, governed and compliant across borders," said Moura. "That's what CrewAI delivers. With our expansion into Europe and Asia, and our ongoing partnership with Andrew, we're building the global infrastructure for reliable AI agents at scale."

"Building on our global collaborations with Microsoft, Palantir and others, our partnership with CrewAI strengthens the realization of agentic AI and accelerates innovation across industries," said Kim Young-shub, KT Chief Executive Officer. "With CrewAI, we will proactively open new growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market."

"Agentic AI marks a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. It's not about replacing people, but about amplifying human intelligence through governed, data-driven orchestration," said Nourdine Bihmane, CEO of Konecta. "CrewAI's platform enables us to unite human expertise, CX excellence and responsible AI into a single, intelligent ecosystem that drives continuous optimization and measurable impact. Together, we're setting a new global benchmark for scaling intelligent operations built on trust, transparency and purpose."

CrewAI is the leading enterprise platform for multi-agent systems, used by 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and a global community of developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to deploy collaborative groups of AI agents to automate real-world business workflows. CrewAI provides the infrastructure that teams need to run agentic systems in production with a complete list of features required by enterprises that include pro and low code tools, user management with RBAC and audit logs, governance and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure Google Cloud), and many enterprise applications, giving teams the freedom to orchestrate across any environment. With the launch of CrewAI AOP-the first Agent Operations Platform-teams can now build, optimize, deploy and scale agent-led workflows enterprise-wide with speed, control, trust, and governance.

