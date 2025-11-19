Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 15:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midas Immersion Cooling: Midas, Motul and Hypertec's partnership enables sustainable digital growth through immersion cooling

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling, Motul and Hypertec announced the validation of Motul's next-generation dielectric immersion fluid EGEN DCC 100R8 for Hypertec AI and HPC servers operating inside Midas immersion cooling tanks. Joint tests on Hypertec's immersion-optimized platforms in Midas commercial tanks showed it is fully compatible and enables data center cooling with higher rack densities, lower energy consumption and reduced environmental impact.

Midas Immersion Cooling Logo

Immersion cooling technology is our only business, leading with our partners, we give data hardware manufacturers optimal environments to push the boundaries of HPC and AI, including Edge/Cloud hybrid solutions. This partnership with Motul and Hypertec is a major step for efficient, sustainable data center cooling.
Scott Sickmiller, CEO, MIDAS Immersion Cooling

As AI-driven digital acceleration advances, data centers must deliver more performance with less energy and environmental impact. This joint validation with Motul and Midas shows that immersion cooling is scalable and a decisive lever to cut power use and CO2 emissions and extend server lifespan, advancing AI infrastructure.
Patrick Scateni, Vice President, Business Development - Hypertec HPC & AI

For more than 170 years, Motul has created fluids that boost performance. With EGEN DCC 100R8, we bring this expertise to data centers with a performant, sustainable fluid that offers high thermal transfer, excellent dielectric behavior, stability at high temperatures and a halogen-free formula based on renewable, readily biodegradable and non-toxic raw materials.
Christophe Lacroix, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, Motul

Contacts

  • Scott Sickmiller, CEO MIDAS immersion cooling
    scott@midasgt.com / +1 (574) 316-9694
  • Sarah Andrews, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Public Affairs and Government Relations, Hypertec
    sandrews@hypertec.com / 514-226-0514
  • Raluca Barb-Lefevre, Head of Corporate Communications, Motul
    r.barblefevre@fr.motul.com / +33 (0) 6 23 56 03 36

About MIDAS Immersion Cooling
MIDAS, founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, designs plug-and-play immersion cooling solutions for AI and HPC worldwide that deliver higher density, energy savings and reliable, scalable deployments via its patented redundant architecture.
www.midasimmersion.com

About Motul
Motul, founded in 1853 and present in 160 countries, formulates high-performance lubricants and advanced thermal management fluids, having pioneered synthetic oils with its 300V range and now supporting EV batteries and digital infrastructures such as data centers.
www.motul.com/corporate

About Hypertec
Founded in 1984, Hypertec provides technology solutions that turn challenges into sustainable growth, serving clients in 80+ countries across AI, financial services, healthcare and the public sector.
hypertec.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156858/Midas_Immersion_Cooling_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midas-motul-and-hypertecs-partnership-enables-sustainable-digital-growth-through-immersion-cooling-302619832.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.