BODYHOLIDAY ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM TO USHER IN A NEW ERA OF INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Leading wellness resort operator appoints seasoned executives from Fairmont, IHG and Soho House to guide its next chapter, beginning with its first European resort.

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyHoliday, operator of the Caribbean's first wellness resort, announces the appointment of a new global leadership team drawn from Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, IHG, Soho House and other major brands. The leadership expansion will guide the company's next phase of growth, beginning with its first European property, BodyHoliday Algarve in Portugal.

A pioneer in wellness travel since 1988, BodyHoliday has consistently been recognised among the world's best destination spas by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. The resort is known for its holistic approach, offering an all-inclusive experience that integrates daily spa treatments, expert-led fitness and sports programs, an extensive activity schedule, and fresh, nourishing cuisine. BodyHoliday's innovative "Feature Months" have brought Olympic champions, NFL and NBA stars, and leading experts in medical and wellness fields to host immersive programmes.

With global wellness tourism forecast to reach $9 trillion by 2028 (Global Wellness Institute), BodyHoliday is expanding beyond the Caribbean. Leading this evolution is Andrew Barnard, CEO of SunSwept Resorts (BodyHoliday, Stolentime), a third-generation hotelier with more than 25 years of luxury wellness experience.

"From windsurfing and trail running to yoga and nutrition, we've always believed true wellness should be intuitive and rooted in body awareness rather than routine," said Barnard. "Our expansion into Portugal continues that philosophy, creating an oasis where guests rediscover joy, reignite passion and restore balance. We're thrilled to bring our approach to Portugal's stunning coastline."

Opening in 2029, BodyHoliday Algarve will be a five-star sanctuary on Portugal's Eastern Algarve, forty-five minutes from Faro International Airport. Discovered by Barnard during his travels, the site sits beside the Ria Formosa nature reserve, with a short walk through protected dunes leading to Praia da Lota's golden sands and calm waters.

Designed by London-based architecture firm Gensler, the 26-acre beachfront resort will be integrated into its natural surroundings. Plans include 175 guest rooms and suites, five dining concepts, a 40,000-square-foot Wellness Center with more than 40 treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness complex, and multiple pools-including a dramatic negative-edge dune pool embedded in the landscape. Additional amenities will include a lush garden, FIFA-standard soccer field, racquet centre with tennis and padel courts, and BodyHoliday's signature health and fitness programs.

Barnard said the new leadership team marks a significant milestone. "As a family business, we've always taken pride in our distinctive values and personal touch," he said. "We are now building a world-class team dedicated to expanding and managing a collection of BodyHoliday resorts across multiple destinations. This ensures we preserve our heritage and philosophy while creating a platform for sustainable, long-term growth. BodyHoliday has always reflected what we hold most dear - movement, adventure, joy and the power of human connection."

Senior Executive Team

Indu Brar, Chief Operating Officer: With more than 30 years of luxury hotel experience, Indu has held senior operational roles across Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and most recently led Accor's technology and operational strategy for North & Central America.

A seasoned finance leader with more than a decade at IHG, where he oversaw key elements of the group's international hotel portfolio and growth strategy. Kevin Bundy, Project Director: A property development specialist with over 20 years of experience, including leadership roles on major global projects such as Battersea Power Station's redevelopment and Soho House developments in Europe.

Non-Executive Board Members

Jeremy Plummer, Chairman: Former Global Chief Investment Officer at CBRE Investment Management, where he oversaw $120 billion in real estate and infrastructure assets.





Former CEO of The Sanctuary Spa Group, where she tripled the company's value prior to its sale. She later served as Executive Chairman of Lumene Oy and holds multiple non-executive roles across beauty, financial services and real estate. Mia Kyricos: A global hospitality and wellness strategist with senior roles at Hyatt, Spafinder and Starwood Hotels & Resorts; founding board member of the Global Wellness Institute.

"This marks a pivotal chapter in BodyHoliday's story," said Plummer. "With an exceptional leadership team, we are honouring a proud legacy while shaping the next generation of transformative wellness destinations."

About BodyHoliday

BodyHoliday in St. Lucia has been a pioneering wellness resort since 1988, offering a wide range of fitness classes, activities, spa therapies and treatments. The 155-room resort and four villas offer everything from archery and scuba diving to Pilates, Ayurveda and Reiki, alongside signature annual programmes such as September Solos, Jive-June, WellFit Tribes, boot camps and yoga retreats. bodyholiday.com

